Quick and easy-to-prepare pumpkin millet porridge (南瓜小米粥) is a super comforting warm staple food which can warm the body up. It is only made with pumpkin, millet, water, and sugar.

What's Millet

Millet, an ingredient from ancient China, is one of the “five grains” on Chinese tables and is the popular staple food in Northern China. The Chinese name is "小米" while white rice is named "大米". The name is used to describe the size of the grains. This grass plant grows in Asia and Africa.

Millet is often used as birdseed or as fodder for livestock. It can also be milled into flour or brewed into beer or used to make Chinese white spirit. Millet is a highly nutritious grain, and it is especially rich in vitamins and minerals. Although it is not as popular as other grains like wheat and rice, millet can be cooked in various ways. Millet can also be blended into flour. With that flour, you can make bread and pancakes. Millet flour is a great gluten-free substitute for regular flour.

Pumpkin and millet are the perfect matches

I believe that this pumpkin and millet is the perfect match for autumn. I love this autumn yellow color so much. Compared to regular porridge or congee, millet porridge has a higher fiber content. It is also gluten-free for those who are avoiding gluten. Millet is a great source of magnesium, potassium, and other minerals that our body needs. It also has a high fiber content that can help to regulate digestion. So it is very popular as a breakfast.

Pumpkin is not only rich in Vitamin A and antioxidants, but it is also a good source of fiber. Pumpkin cubes also help to depth the yellow color and add a natural sweetness to the millet porridge. So it is delicious even if no sugar or other sweeteners are added.

Ingredients needed

1 cup of high-quality millet

2 cups pumpkin--add natural sweetness and a lovely pumpkin color to the dish

rock sugar- optional, to improve the sweetness.

water

Instructions

Wash the millet well and then soak it with clean water. Load a large pot with 3 liters of water. Bring the water to boiling and then add millet and pumpkin cubes. Continue heat until the content boils again. Then partially cut the pot and simmer for 30 minutes. Stir from time to time to avoid the millet and pumpkin sticking to the bottom. Optionally add sugar to enhance the sweet flavor.

What to serve with

My favorite way of serving porridge and congee is pickles, pancakes, and potstickers. Of course, this millet porridge can be served as a staple food instead of regular steamed rice. Following are some of the lovely serving ideas.

Scallion pancake-- also known as congyoubing. This is a lovely pancake with a crispy shell and soft inside. Savory-type pancakes!

Easy scallion pancake from batter-- this is a much easier version. No kneading taste and can be finished in 10 minutes.

Curry beef dumplings - If you love curry food, this would be a nice match.

I served this with a very popular pickled vegetable called "Zha Cai". Zha Cai is savory, crunchy pickled mustard green and thus creating very lovely comparisons on both texture and taste.