Lotus seed paste is a sweet and smooth filling paste made from dried lotus seeds. It is usually served as fillings for mooncakes and steamed buns.

Recently, my arm is facing big challenges as I made lots of fillings including red bean paste, mung bean paste, black sesame paste and this lotus seeds paste for the coming mid autumn day (also known as Chinese Mooncake day). There is lots of stir-frying work during the process.

200g dried lotus seeds (without skin)

water or as needed

80g caster sugar

90g vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of maltose

1/2 tsp salt

Pre-soak the dried lotus seeds for 6-8 hours and remove the cores if there is any. Transfer the soaked lotus seeds to a stewing pot, add water to cover and stew for around 1 hour until really soft. Or place in high pressure cooker and cook a rice procedure. Transfer to blender, add around 1/3 cup of water if it is too dry. Blend until really smooth. Transfer the mixture to a non-sticky pan; add vegetable oil by three batches. Each time after adding the oil, stir the paste until all oil is well absorbed. Stir in salt, sugar and maltose. Continue stir until the water is almost evaporated and the mixture can form a sticky paste texture. Transfer out and cool down. If you plan to use it later, remember to cover with plastic wrapper to prevent drying out.

If you plan to use it for mooncakes, remember to fry the paste until very dry. Following is my batch for the mooncakes of this year.

