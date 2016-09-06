Lotus seed paste is a sweet and smooth filling paste made from dried lotus seeds. It is usually served as fillings for mooncakes and steamed buns.
Recently, my arm is facing big challenges as I made lots of fillings including red bean paste, mung bean paste, black sesame paste and this lotus seeds paste for the coming mid autumn day (also known as Chinese Mooncake day). There is lots of stir-frying work during the process.
- 200g dried lotus seeds (without skin)
- water or as needed
- 80g caster sugar
- 90g vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons of maltose
- 1/2 tsp salt
- Pre-soak the dried lotus seeds for 6-8 hours and remove the cores if there is any.
- Transfer the soaked lotus seeds to a stewing pot, add water to cover and stew for around 1 hour until really soft. Or place in high pressure cooker and cook a rice procedure.
- Transfer to blender, add around 1/3 cup of water if it is too dry. Blend until really smooth.
- Transfer the mixture to a non-sticky pan; add vegetable oil by three batches. Each time after adding the oil, stir the paste until all oil is well absorbed.
- Stir in salt, sugar and maltose. Continue stir until the water is almost evaporated and the mixture can form a sticky paste texture.
- Transfer out and cool down. If you plan to use it later, remember to cover with plastic wrapper to prevent drying out.
If you plan to use it for mooncakes, remember to fry the paste until very dry. Following is my batch for the mooncakes of this year.
Prepare time do not include the time for soaking the dried lotus seeds.
Mooncakes made this lotus seed paste
Comments
Susanne says
I think mooncakes look so pretty. I adore the different shapes and patterns. I do hope you’ll present the ones you’ll prepare.
Elaine says
Thanks Susanne for turning back. I am extremely busy with the mooncakes for this year. After pushing my daughter to kindergarten, I finally get time to make a video for mooncakes and start this year’s mooncake journey. Poor busy mom!
Ta says
How long can it last in the fridge?
Elaine says
Hi Ta,
Usually I use this for mooncakes or steamed buns. And I keep it in fridge for 1 week. You can freeze in small air-tighter bags if you made a large batch.
RD says
Floral cakes by Jessica MV does bean paste work on cakes.
1) mung bean paste- bows & macrames
2)kidney bean paste- beads, sequins& embroidery
flowers
3)lotus seed paste- David Austin rose
Do you have a recipe for it?
Elaine says
Hi RD,
I have already posted my recipe for mung bean paste and red bean paste. The method for making kidney bean paste is almost the same with the two previous ones.
RD says
Is the paste pliable enough to make edible lace?
STEVE SALLOOM says
Once a year I buy a box of moon cake pastry from my Chinese market. The box contains two mung bean paste cakes, two lotus seed paste cakes, and red bean paste. Each has two yolks. The box says “Made in Hong Kong.” Everyone in the family love a slice of variety of flavors.
Pansy Lim says
Thank you for sharing! As my husband is pre diabetic, mooncakes are usually on the sweet side. Now I can follow your recipe and maybe use stevia instead of regular sugar. Will I still get the same results ?
Elaine says
Sure! Sugar is only for flavoring in mooncakes.
Amanda says
Hi Elaine,
Your recipe looks wonderful! Do you know how much lotus paste this recipe makes? Just trying to figure out how much to make for my mooncakes! Thanks
Elaine says
Sorry, Amanda. I failed to measure the paste so can’t provide the precise amount. But it should be around 400 grams.