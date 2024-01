Humble lotus root soup has been on Chinese dinner tables for hundreds of years. Whenever purchasing or buying lotus root, I always remember the lotus root harvest in my husband’s home province-Hubei. Young strong men use pull the lotus root out of the water by hand. Although they grow in the mud of lakes, the lotus root itself is white and clean.

Hot and healthy soups are always comforting in cold days. Lotus root soup with pork bones and deep-fried stuffed lotus roots are quintessential Hubei Spring Festival dishes. I have tasted them lot of times in my mother-in law's house. Always happy memories for me. Miles away, in Canton province, where people love to make stews and soups, I encounter this soup very frequently. Their version is slightly different since it contains peanuts, goji berries and sometimes, dried golden needle flower are added. Ribs do not have too much fat, yet they provide lots of flavor without overpowering the fresh aroma of lotus root. When it is well cooked, the soup has a slightly brown color with a light sweet taste.

In my hometown Chongqing where hot pot is widely loved in winter, we use lotus root soup as the soup base for a healthier hot pot. After drinking the soup, we can blanch other vegetables or mushrooms and make it a complete meal. High quality lotus root gives a very lightly brownish pink to the soup after cooked.

Cook's Note

High pressure cooker is highly recommend for making yummy and quick soups in winter. I get two in my kitchen and they are my favorite cooking tool. It is extremely popular in Chinese kitchen, the best tool for simmering, soups and stews. Salt should be added a the very end before serving. After add salt, cover the lid and stand for 10 minutes before serving. High quality ribs should be soaked in clean water for at least 3 minutes with 2-3 batches of clean water until most of the blood water is removed. You can also try to blanch the ribs in boiling water. But from personal experiences, directly cooked ribs are tender than blanched ones.

Ingredients

500g pork ribs

2 large louts root, peeled and cut into large chunks

1 thumb ginger, smashed

½ cup peanuts

4L water

2 tsp. salt

scallion or coriander for garnishing

Instructions

Soak the ribs in clean water for 30 minutes and then transfer to a large pot with cold water. Change the water for 2-3 minutes until most of the blood water is removed.

Rinse peanuts under running water. Wash the lotus root and peel off the skin and cut into large chunks. Throw peanuts, ginger and lotus root chunks into a stew pot of a high pressure cooker. Add water and cook with a soup or bones procedure.

Add salt to taste and cover the lid and stand for another 10 minutes. Then serve with finely chopped scallion.

