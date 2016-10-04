China Sichuan Food

Ketchup Shrimp

Skinny and full of flavor Chinese ketchup shrimp—a sister dish to Shanghai style oil fried shrimp.

In order to distinguish with sweet and sour tastes created by vinegar and sugar, any dish using ketchup is called as 茄汁. For example this ketchup shrimp is called 茄汁虾. It is a super easy dish with just basic Chinese home cooking ingredients. But it has a well-balanced flavor with the help of the three solids stones of Chinese cuisine: ginger, garlic and scallion.

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

I know that some of you may feel it is quite ode as I did not remove the shells and heads. Chinese dishes never bothered by shells and bones. We get two main reasons to keep the shells. Firstly, it enhances the flavor, which can be proven by Chinese shrimp oil (oil fried with shrimp shells). Secondly, it works as a protector to prevent the meat from overcooking.

To enjoy the shrimp, firstly you can taste the shell. Suck the sauce on the shell carefully and then remove the shell, take the meat out, roll it in the sauce in the serving pan and enjoy. It is not fancy!! I know, I know. But great tastes sometimes need prices just like another popular Chinese ingredient–chicken feet.

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

How to devein shrimp with shells and heads

Firstly use a kitchen shear to trim off the legs and the sharp part at the top of the head.

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup
Use a toothpick to pick the devein part out. Then remove the dark part in the heads too. You can watch the video for the process.

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

To make this Chinese ketchup shrimp stir-fry, you will need

400g shrimp (around 25g middle size shrimp)
1 cup oil, for frying
2 scallions, white part and green part separated
1 tablespoon ShaoHsing wine
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
1 and 1/2 tablespoon ketchup
1/2 cup warm chicken broth or warm water
1 teaspoon sugar
salt to taste

Use a toothpick to pick the devein part out. Then remove the dark part in the heads too. Wash carefully and then drain completely. Use kitchen paper if necessary.

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

Heat oil in a deep pan until really hot; add shrimp in to fry 15 seconds. They should turn red quickly. Transfer shrimp out and pour off extra oil.

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

Leave in 1 tablespoon of oil, fry garlic, ginger and scallion over slow fire until aroma. Add ketchup and broth. Mix well.Return shrimp, add sugar, light soy sauce and ShaoHsing wine.

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

Continue cook for 2-3 minutes until the sauce is well thickened (with large bubbles) and stick to the shrimp like the picture below. Add salt to taste and scallion sections.

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

Ketchup Shrimp
Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

Comments

    • Hi Kelly,
      Sorry for the late reply. I am just back from the National Holiday. I will contact you soon via webchat.

      Reply

  2. Hi Elaine,

    maybe this is a silly question, but here it goes. I assume that you can get ketchup from one of the global brands like Kraft, Knorr and Heinz in China, too. Is this what you are using or is there some special Chinese brand Ketchup that tastes differently? I’m asking because in my supermarket there is a variety of ketchup brands about half of them from local suppliers which often differ considerably in sweetness, sourness and well.. “tomatoness”.

    Andreas

    Reply

    • That’s good question, Andreas. There are several ketchup brands in China too, either local or international. I am using Heinz recently and that’s the one I used in this recipe.

      Reply

  3. Dear e:-) Elaine
    You are so wonderful. Today I will cook the catch up shrimp. Thank you so very much
    I have been fallowing you for the longest time, and everything comes out perfect
    Thanks again

    Reply

  4. I love this dish. And I like it extra saucy so I will add a lot more ketchup. And my favorite flavor ketchup is Heinz jalapeño ketchup. Yum,,

    Reply

