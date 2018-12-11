China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Kelp Salad

7 Comments

I think most of girls love seaweed very much since it has lots of benefits and it is an ideals food for loosing or keeping weight. The kelp is also big ribbons of seaweed. In china, the name is Hai Dai (海带)which means sea belts.

kelp salad|chinasichuanfood.com

In all Chinese dishes, kelp salad belongs to cold mix (凉菜), an important branch which usually comes at the very beginning of the meal or as a good match of wine. It is an easy but popular salad in many Chinese families. Especially in hot summer and also in cold winter serving along with hot soups. If you want to have something yummy to chow but do not get any calories, just try this kelp recipe to make a salad. It any takes you about 10 minutes and more importantly the kelp is calorie-free and with high levels of iodine.

kelp salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Commonly kelp is dried and tied in bundles. It can be used to cook soup just like seaweed and also salad. I can get fresh kelp from the market near me.  For those who get dried bundles, soak the dried kelp firstly at 30 minutes before the beginning of the process. If you happen to soak extra kelp, place it in any type of soup.

Ingredients

Steps

kelp salad|chinasichuanfood.com

kelp salad|chinasichuanfood.com
Kelp Salad
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Easy kelp salad with a spicy, sweet and sour taste.
Course: Salad
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: kelp, sweet and sour
Servings: 2
Calories: 278 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 250 g fresh kelp or you can use dried kelp
  • 2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. black vinegar
  • 3 garlic cloves , chopped
  • 1-2 Thai peppers , cut into small pieces
  • 2 scallions , finely chopped
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
Instructions
  1. Roll the kelp up and cut the kelp into thin shreds.
  2. Then wash the kelp in cold water for 1 or 2 times to remove extra saltness.
  3. Bring a large pot of water until boiling and then place shredded kelp in and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer out and drain.
  4. Add light soy sauce, vinegar, chopped scallion, chopped chili peppers and chopped garlic. Heat Chinese cooking oil until hot and then pour the hot oil over the chopped garlic. Mix well.
  5. Add some coriander.
Recipe Notes

Recipe firstly published in 2013 and updated in 2018.

Nutrition Facts
Kelp Salad
Amount Per Serving
Calories 278 Calories from Fat 198
% Daily Value*
Fat 22g34%
Saturated Fat 18g113%
Sodium 1358mg59%
Potassium 172mg5%
Carbohydrates 18g6%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 3g3%
Protein 4g8%
Vitamin A 225IU5%
Vitamin C 13.1mg16%
Calcium 224mg22%
Iron 4.1mg23%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

kelp salad|chinasichuanfood.com

 

Comments

  1. Hi Elaine, I love your recipes! Can I use dried wakame in place of kelp? I also have some dried packages that just say “seaweed”. Are these OK too? Thank you so much. Maureen

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

