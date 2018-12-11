I think most of girls love seaweed very much since it has lots of benefits and it is an ideals food for loosing or keeping weight. The kelp is also big ribbons of seaweed. In china, the name is Hai Dai (海带)which means sea belts.

In all Chinese dishes, kelp salad belongs to cold mix (凉菜), an important branch which usually comes at the very beginning of the meal or as a good match of wine. It is an easy but popular salad in many Chinese families. Especially in hot summer and also in cold winter serving along with hot soups. If you want to have something yummy to chow but do not get any calories, just try this kelp recipe to make a salad. It any takes you about 10 minutes and more importantly the kelp is calorie-free and with high levels of iodine.

Commonly kelp is dried and tied in bundles. It can be used to cook soup just like seaweed and also salad. I can get fresh kelp from the market near me. For those who get dried bundles, soak the dried kelp firstly at 30 minutes before the beginning of the process. If you happen to soak extra kelp, place it in any type of soup.

Ingredients

200g fresh kelp or soaked dried kelp

2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. black vinegar

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1-2 Thai peppers, cut into small pieces

2 scallions, finely chopped

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. sugar

3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil

Steps

Roll the kelp up and cut the kelp into thin shreds.

Then wash the kelp in cold water for 1 or 2 times to remove extra saltness.

Bring a large pot of water until boiling and then place shredded kelp in and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer out and drain.

Add light soy sauce, vinegar, chopped scallion, chopped chili peppers and chopped garlic. Heat Chinese cooking oil until hot and then pour the hot oil over the chopped garlic. Mix well.

Add some coriander.

Other easy Chinese salad (cold dish)