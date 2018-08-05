China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

How to Pan Fry Tofu

1 Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Learn how to make crispy tofu with pan-frying, using different types of tofu and how you can turn pan-fried tofu into something unique.

Crispy tofu is a quite popular middle cooked ingredients in Chinese kitchen. It can be served directly with salt and pepper or coated with a comforting sweet and sour taste. This is not only a single recipe but also an idea collection about how to make your tofu edible and yummy.  In traditional opinions, tofu is plain and tasteless, even after cooking. In Chinese cooking, we have an universally rule “有味道使其出，无味使其入”, literally means giving tasteless ingredients tastes and take the flavor from tasteful ingredients. The best practice of this rule is the famous Mapo tofu from Sichuan cuisine, in which a lot of seasonings and side ingredients are used and all of the flavors is wrapped by starch water. In this post, several ideas about how to turn the plain tofu into interesting and savory dishes.

pan-fried crispy tofu

Types of tofu|How to prepare tofu for pan-frying

The most common tofu types on the market should be firm tofu (including regular firm tofu and extra firm tofu), soft tofu (regular soft tofu and silken tofu). You may find lots of recipes and instructions online ask to remove the extra water in the tofu block as a preparation for pan-frying, which is completely unnecessary. More water content indicates the fried tofu should be much tender. But they should be treated very carefully, since they can be easily broken. So this is the ultimate about how to make perfect crispy tofu using pan-frying.

  1. If you use regular firm tofu, cut them into 2cm thick triangle or rectangle or 3cm cubes and shallow fry with a thin layer of oil. Pan-fried firm tofu is great for stir-fries or make a sweet and sour tofu and home style tofu.sweet and sour tofu| chinasichuanfood.com
  2. For firm tofu, you can also make it as large squares. But the tofu slices should be slightly thicker to achieve a tender inside.pan-fried crispy tofu
  3. If you use soft tofu or silken tofu, Cut the tofu into small cubes and coat with a thin layer of cornstarch. Once heated, the cornstarch will form a protecting shell, which is quite helpful to keep the tofu unbroken during the pan-frying process. Pan-fried tender tofu is great to serve directly with dips and spices.

Make your pan-frying process more interesting

In addition to directly fry tofu blocks or cubes, we can make coat different ingredients, either for adding flavor or changing texture. For example, coating toasted sesame seeds to make a more crisper version.

sesame crispy tofu | chinasichuanfood.com

Or using egg, starch and chive to create a aromatic softer version.  It is your choice of adding your favorite ingredients to your tofu.

pan-fired tofu with chives

Besides, spices and herbs can be used to add flavors too. For example, fry several mint leaves firstly in the oil before pan-frying the tofu can give your crispy tofu slices a faint mint flavor.

pan-fried crispy tofu

pan-fried crispy tofu

How to serve crispy tofu

1.Crispy tofu can be cooked with other sauces including Kong pao sauce, sweet and sour sauce or make a simple home style braised tofu.

2.Crispy tofu can be served with dry spices or your favorite dipping sauce.

5 from 1 vote
pan-fried crispy tofu
Print
How to Pan Fry Tofu
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
how to pan-fry crispy tofu
Course: Chinese
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Pan Fry, tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 195 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 box of firm tofu or tender tofu ,500g
  • 12 mint leaves
  • oil for frying
Dry mix spices
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. pepper flakes
  • 1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn powder or cumin powder ,or you can use black pepper
Instructions
  1. Cut the tofu into slices around 4cm wide and 2 cm high.
  2. Wash the ming leaves gently and drain completely.
  3. Heat the oil until slightly hot, add mint leaves and fry for 8-10 seconds until the leaves are aromatic but not burnt.
  4. Transfer the mint leaves out (be careful and do not get yourself burnt ) add the tofu slices in. Let the tofu slice stay in the pan for couple of minutes until the crispy shell forms. Then turn over and fry the other side. Fry until both side becomes golden brown.
  5. In another pan, fry salt and the spices over slowest fire. Sprinkle the dry mix on the tofu slices.
  6. Enjoy with the crispy mint leaves.
Nutrition Facts
How to Pan Fry Tofu
Amount Per Serving
Calories 195 Calories from Fat 81
% Daily Value*
Fat 9g14%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 608mg26%
Potassium 178mg5%
Carbohydrates 9g3%
Fiber 4g17%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 18g36%
Vitamin A 2445IU49%
Vitamin C 1.9mg2%
Calcium 287mg29%
Iron 4mg22%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

 

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. 5 stars
    mint with tofu! this is brilliant; I can’t believe I’ve never heard of it before. thank you so much for your wonderful cooking ideas & recipes.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。