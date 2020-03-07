Soy milk is one of the most common Chinese style daily drinking. Many Chinese households love to make homemade fresh soy milk, which provides better flavor and richness than story bought soy milk.
Back to the old days when there was no kitchen machine at all, my grandmother used stone mill to make soy milk and further make tofu at home. I record a video and posted on Ins. That process, to be honestly, was really time-consuming . So soy milk was provided around twice per month as an auxiliary product form tofu.
However in recent years, the technology in kitchen makes daily soy milk realizable. We have soy milk maker and blender at home. If you use a soy milk maker, you can make soy milk from dried soy beans. And the machine helps to cook the soy milk, just strain the soy milk with a tool attached.
To make rich and mellow soy milk, firstly we need soy beans of high quality and stronger blender. Among different types of soy beans, yellow soy bean and black soy bean are the main two types used to make soy milk since they contains more juicy. Making soy milk with a well-designed soy milk maker can help to save lots of time. For example, pre-soaking is not necessary and the maker will help to boil the soy beans when necessary. All you need is to put water and soy beans together.
Cook’s Note
- For a rich soy milk, it is quite important to keep the right ratio of the beans and water.
- Get a really fine gauze to strain the liquid to remove pulp completely.
- You can add other additions to soy milk for example peanuts to enhance the aroma.
- Soy milk should be boiled before eating. Uncooked soy milk is harmful to our healthy. But watch out the fire carefully, it overflows quickly.
- Stir the soy milk while heating to avoid an overheated bottom.
You will need:
- 1 cup dried organic soy beans, rinsed
- 3 cups of water
- Sugar as needed
How to make soy milk with mixer
- Rinse the soy beans with clean water and then place soy beans (both dried and soaked beans are ok) with water. Add water and beans and blend until really smooth.
- Strain the mixture with a fine gauze .
- Then heat the liquid to a boiling. Remove extra bubble on surface and stir the content from time to time to avoid sticky bottom. Then slow down the fire and simmer for around 20 minutes for the consideration of trypsin.
- Add sugar when the soy milk is still hot. Stir to dissolve. Cool down for several minutes before serving.
- 1 cup dried organic soy beans , pre-soaked until softened
- 3 cups water
- Sugar as needed
-
Soak the soy beans overnight or until double in size. Rinse the soy beans a few times and try to remove the skins.
-
Add the soaked soy beans in a blender with water. Blend well.
-
Strain the mixture with a fine gauze to remove the pulp.
-
Bring the soy milk to a boiling and continue cooking for20 minutes over slowest fire. Watch out, the soy milk overflow very easily. Add sugar to taste before serving.
If you use a soy milk maker, you can make soy milk from dried soy beans. And the machine helps to cook the soy milk, just strain the soy milk with a tool attached.
Comments
Zhou says
Wow, that seems really easy with the machine. I’m not a soy milk fan myself (but I love almost all Chinese tofu except stinky tofu) but a special lady in my house drinks it all the time 🙂 This seems like it would make a perfect birthday present. I noticed you put up the American product (Amazon). Can I buy something like this at Suning or will I have to buy it on taobao? And do they really cost 900RMB here? That seems like it would be a lot for China.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Zhou,
You are such a caring husband. If you would love to buy one in China, I guess Suning is a great place. Quick delivery and cheap price. Not so expensive. I got mine around 400 rmb around 2 years ago and it is still in use now.
Mirjam says
Hi Elaine, How long can homemade soy milk hold in the fridge?
Elaine says
Hi Mirjam,
I never tried to fridge fresh soy milk. But I don’t recommended storing it over 24 hours. Soy milk lose flavor quickly without preservatives.
Mirjam says
Thank you for your quick reply. Your answer surprised me. It actually made me aware of my ‘western’ thinking. It has gotten so normal for me to just put everything in the fridge to make it last longer. It never occurred to me that it doesn’t always work like that, with for instance this homemade soy milk. So thanks!
Ukshoes says
I tried both methods.
The soyamilk machine version seems a bit more watery. So I tried blender method as well.
However no matter how long I boil it. It still have grassy taste. Also alot of foam and it gets burn so easily.
I saw other ways for blender method.
Boil or steam the beans then blend and filter
Or
Blend and boil all mixture then filter.
Have u tried these? And which you preferred?
Have you heard about the soyamilk strainer -a stainless steel French press look alike
Elaine says
Hi,
The beans have a unique taste itself and no matter how long you boil the liquid, it cannot be removed. We usually get a strainer when purchasing a soy milk machine. The most important function of the strainer(or gauze) is to remove the bean pulp, which can greatly weaken the taste.
Erin says
Hi Elaine, is there any use for the sound bean solids after making soy milk?
Elaine says
Erin,
The bean solids have lots of usages. Sometimes, we add some seasonings and starch or add some flour and form them into pancakes.
Kristal says
Hi Elaine,
Your blog has so many lovely recipes; thank you so much for kindly sharing! For the leftover bean solids, do you have a recipe that you can share that uses the leftover bean curds from making the soy milk?
Thank you very much!
Elaine says
Kristal,
I get several request about the soy pulp, I will post a collection of how to use it just after the instruction about how to make soy skin at home soon.
Kristal says
Hi Elaine,
Thank you! I look forward to seeing the collection!