Congee, one type of rice porridge is one of the most popular staple food in lots of Asian countries, sometimes also served as breakfast.

Congee can directly be served as a meal with other stir-fry dishes in summer days. We usually eat congee across the summer. But sometimes we add other grains and beans, like millet, mung beans and red beans.

As a national dish, congee can be quite different in different regions of China. For example, in western parts, the most popular the rice grain usually still have some hardness and separated from the thin gruel. We usually cook a large pot and serve the whole family with other cold dishes or stir fries. However, congee in Cantonese cuisine has a different definition. Cantonese congee is boiled with a relatively larger amount of water for a longer time until the rice grain and the water is well combined. Not pure water is adopted, people also use stock to cook congee. Sometimes, meat, seafood and vegetables are added and the congee can be served individually.

Congee can be cooked in a large soup pot or, for an easier way, in a rice cooker or instant pot. Most of the instant pot and rice cooker has a congee mode. Clay pot is often used to make Cantonese rice porridge.Congee can be also made with leftover rice, which can greatly shorten the time.

Cook’s Note

Freezing the rice grain before cooking can fasten the cooking process and make the congee much softer with broken grains. Another helpful tip is to soak the grains before cooking, also can speed up the process. The two methods work fine independently. Or you can freeze the rice after soaking in the previous and make the process even quicker. Mixing some oil can help to separate the grains and prevent them from sticky to the bottom. The rice can be added in the pot with cold water or boiling water. In addition to plain and match well with almost everything white congee, we can add green vegetables, seafood, chicken or mushrooms to bring the congee colorful and savory.

Ingredients

1 cup rice

10-12 cups water or stock

Steps

Wash the rice in advance and then soak with clean water for 30 minutes. Mix with 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable cooking oil or sesame oil. Set aside for 15 minutes. You can freeze the rice in the previous day after soaking.

Bring the water to a boiling in a pot and then add the soaked rice. Heat until boiling again and slow down the fire and continue cooking for 30 minutes.

If you want the rice to be well broken, stir the porridge during cooking in one direction in the last 5 minutes.

The congee can be served directly as plain white congee.

Optional for savory congee

Sprinkle salt, white pepper and shredded ginger shreds. Add century eggs and continue cooking for 5 minutes over slow fire. Turn up the fire and make the congee strongly boiling and then place the marinated pork slices. Turn off fire and stir the congee slightly. Let the pork to be cooked with the remaining heat of the congee. Then we get the tenderest meat. Serve with chopped Zha-cai and chopped scallions. You can also use fried shallot, toasted peanuts and kimchi as toppings.

Other suggestions for savory congee

Minced beef + chopped celery Chicken breast + shiitake mushroom