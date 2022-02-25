Super easy and delicious hot oyster garlic noodles. Noodles are my favorite choice for hurry meals. Noodle can be super dedicate and time consuming, but they can be super quick and easy too. This is another easy noodle dish with great flavor. In Cantonese cuisine, people love to use oyster with garlic in seafood and noodles. But I find that it tastes super good even with chili pepper. You can serve this even as breakfast because it only needs 10 minutes.

About Oyster sauce

Oyster sauce has a sweet and salty taste and with some smoky feeling. Commonly oyster sauce is made from oyster extracts, sugar, water, soy sauce and wheat flour. It is a seasoning for beef and fish recipes.Oyster sauce in mainly used in Guangdong Cuisine. It goes super well with broccoli and other green vegetables. Also it is widely used in dipping sauce.

I find it super good with noodles too because of the thicken paste like texture so it can attach to noodles well.

Cook’s Note

Since oyster sauce is quite salty, so spare the amount and skip salt.

If you want to make this for children, you can simply skip fresh chili pepper and pepper flakes. It creates a lovely sweet and savory flavor which will be loved by children.

Instructions

Heat a pot of water to a boiling, prepare to cook noodles.

Place oyster sauce in center, and then lay chopped garlic, chopped spring onion, pepper circle and pepper flakes around.

Heat 2 tablespoons of hot oil and drizzle the hot oil on top of the seasonings. Then add light soy sauce, black vinegar and sugar. Mix well and let the sauce combine for a moment.

Read the instruction on the package, learn the cooking time. And cook noodles half minute less. Then drain the extra water, mix with the sauce. In addition, add some toasted sesame seeds and peanuts to add some crispiness.

Mix well and serve hot!

Other noodle recipes

Dan Dan noodles— a famous Sichuan style minced pork noodles Biang Biang noodles – a northern hand pulled hot noodles. Scallion oil noodles — a Shanghai homestyle noodle Hot and sour noodles — a quick, appetite boosting noodle. Braised noodles with green beans — a new way of making noodles with pork belly and beans.