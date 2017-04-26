Learn how to prepare a yummy restaurant style homestyle Mai Fun stir fry.

Mei fun (Mai fun) is a popular stir fry noodle in Southern China and Singapore. Usually mei fun is made from rice and water without salt. They can be quite good in soups and stir fries. There are several types of noodles made from rice and water. They share lots of similarities but popular in different region. In western part of China, like Sichuan and Yunnan, we have thicker rice noodles (sometimes also called rice sticks, 米线). Mei fun is much thinner than rice sticks.

When ordering a chow fun, you can choose to chow ho fun or chow mei fun. Ho fun is steamed wide rice noodles. You may hear of the famous beef ho fun. The most famous dish using mai fun is Singapore style mai fun stir fry.

Ingredients

100g thin rice noodles

10 whole shrimp (peeled and deveined)

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1/2 cup shredded red onion

1 small bunch of bean sprouts

1 small bunch of Chinese chive

1 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder

pinch of salt

Stir-fry sauce

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Instructions

1.Pre-soak the rice noodles for around 20 to 30 minutes until soft and then drain. (You need to drain the noodles completely, otherwise they can be quite stick when stir-frying). Slice other ingredients and mix the stir fry sauce in a small bowl.

2. Heat up around 1 tablespoon oil in pan and make a thin omelet. Then shred the egg omelet on your cutting board after cooling down.

3. Heat up around 1 tablespoon oil in wok over medium fire. Add shrimp to fry for around 10 to 20 seconds until aromatic. Transfer shrimp out.

4. Then place side ingredients including carrot and red onion shreds to fry for another 30 seconds or until they are slightly softened. Place rice noodles in.

5. Add shredded egg omelet, shrimp, bean sprouts and chive sections. Spread salt and Chinese five spice powder and stir in the sauce. Make quick movements to coat all the contents with stir fry sauce evenly. Transfer out and serve hot.

The best way to make a chow mai fun is use chopsticks. Pick some of the noodles up, shake shake before putting down. Then repeat the process until all the ingredients are well mixed.