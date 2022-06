Autumn is always great right? We have been though a tough hot summer here and still it is quite hot now.

I was born in a city selected as four stoves of China—Chongqing. The city is featured by hot: hot weather, hot pot and hot girls. In hot summer days, we are always enjoying spicy hot pot with family and friends. How hot the inside body will be! To me, healthy eating is all about balance. A balanced diet and life can allow you enjoy almost everything yummy but also keep a healthy body. In the moist basin like my hometown, people need to use chili pepper and peppercorns to fight against dampness in the air. But too much spices heat the body up (we group the symptoms including acnes as “Shang Huo in Chinese”). Our secrete tool to balance the body is this Mung bean soup (Lvdoutang).

In traditional Chinese medicine, mung bean is valued due to its capacity to cool down the body. Most medicines are bitter and not enjoyable at all. But this one is different. Whenever you need it, try with this simple recipe. I hope you can love it the same as me. Then when facing yummy spicy foods, we are with freedom.