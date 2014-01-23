General tso chicken is one of the most famous Chinese dishes in Americans restaurants. If you ever tried the chicken version, you should never miss this general tso tofu. In additionally, for vegetarians, General Tso tofu is a perfect substitution.

The series of those General Tso dishes are named after a famous General Tso Tsungtang (左宗棠) in Hunan province. But the dishes have nothing to do with that general. General Tso Chicken is named after him by the creator cook Peng, for more information about the history; please check my General Tso Chicken.

One of the reasons why tofu can be used as a substitution for the chicken is because tofu is also suitable for deep-frying firstly and then stir-frying with sauces.

The cooking method is named as “溜” which means quick stir fry with sauce. And adding water starch is named as “勾芡” which means add a mixture of water and starch when the food is almost cooked. The theory behind this cooking method is that when the starch encounters with heat, it will become bibulous, adhesive and smooth. Adding water starch can help the ingredients to absorb the sauce and create a better color.