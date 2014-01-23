China Sichuan Food

General tso chicken is one of the most famous Chinese dishes in Americans restaurants. If you ever tried the chicken version, you should never miss this general tso tofu. In additionally, for vegetarians, General Tso tofu is a perfect substitution.

The series of those General Tso dishes are named after a famous General Tso Tsungtang (左宗棠)  in Hunan province. But the dishes have nothing to do with that general. General Tso Chicken is named after him by the creator cook Peng, for more information about the history; please check my General Tso Chicken.

One of the reasons why tofu can be used as a substitution for the chicken is because tofu is also suitable for deep-frying firstly and then stir-frying with sauces.

The cooking method is named as “溜” which means quick stir fry with sauce. And adding water starch is named as “勾芡” which means add a mixture of water and starch when the food is almost cooked. The theory behind this cooking method is that when the starch encounters with heat, it will become bibulous, adhesive and smooth. Adding water starch can help the ingredients to absorb the sauce and create a better color.

General Tso Tofu
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
This General Tso's Tofu is adapted from the General Tso's Chicken recipe.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: General Tso, tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 645 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 box firm tofu around 1 pound
  • 1 small head of broccoli
  • 6 dried chili pepper cut into small section
  • 1 inch root ginger chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves chopped
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 3 cups of cooking oil
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon roasted sesame seeds
Stir fry sauce:
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon chili oil
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
Water Starch:
  • 2 teaspoons water or chicken stock
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
Instructions
  1. Cut tofu into small cubes around 2 cm. Also cut the broccoli into small bite size.
  2. In a small bowl, add light soy sauce, sugar, cooking wine, chili oil and salt to make the stir-frying sauce.
  3. In another bowl, add 2 teaspoons of corn starch and 2 teaspoons of chicken stock or water. The ratio should around 1:1.
  4. Boil the broccoli in a wok around 2 minutes. Move out and drain.
  5. Heat up the oil in wok to deep fry the tofu cubes until the skin becomes blown. Transfer the tofu cubes to a plates.
  6. Leave around 1 teaspoon of cooking oil in wok, add chili pepper until the color turns darker use middle fire. Return fire tofu cubes and water cooked broccoli in with chopped ginger and garlic with high fire. After 30 seconds, add stir fry sauce in and mix evenly.
  7. Pour water starch and sesame oil in the last step. Mix thoroughly and remove out quickly.
  8. You can garnish some sesame seeds or chopped spring onions at the very end.
Nutrition Facts
General Tso Tofu
Amount Per Serving
Calories 645 Calories from Fat 441
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 49g 75%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Sodium 1874mg 78%
Potassium 487mg 14%
Total Carbohydrates 30g 10%
Dietary Fiber 7g 28%
Sugars 10g
Protein 25g 50%
Vitamin A 85.7%
Vitamin C 62.6%
Calcium 33.7%
Iron 24.9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  2. Hi Elaine.. I studied in qingdao china for 4 years and today i was missing some of the delicious veg Chinese recipes and i find ur blog…I’m so amazed…great work . I’ll try some of the dishes for sure

  3. What a great idea. I love the chicken version, but there are so many vegeterians on my guest list these times. We’ll love it. Thank you.

  4. Unless I missed it, the 1 T of corn starch in the first section of the ingredients doesn’t appear in the directions. My guess is that it is used to coat the tofu cubes before deep frying? Looking forward to trying the recipe! Love the vegetarian alternative.

  5. Hi Elaine, thank you very much for this recipe. I made it, and it was delicious. I have one question: how much cooking wine do you usually use in the stir-fry sauce? Best, Lisa

    • Usually I use around 1 tsp. or 1/2 tbsp. cooking wine. I use Shaoxing yellow wine as my cooking wine, although a little bit expensive but taste better.

