Pan-fried king oyster mushroom with garlic sauce. Super easy and aromatic king oyster mushrooms can taste as good as seafood.

King oyster mushroom(Pleurotus eryngii) belongs to the family of oyster mushroom and it is the largest one. Oyster mushroom group is a group of edible fungus with oyster like capes. Most of the oyster mushrooms have large cap and short steam, grow in clusters. While king oyster mushrooms is very special because it has a large stem. King oyster mushroom is a very popular ingredient in Asian cuisines including Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

We eat this type of mushrooms for years and it get a very lovely name in Chinese“杏鲍菇”indicating the almond like aroma and abalone flavor. In my mind, it is one of the best ingredient for vegetarian diet. With this recipe, you will get an abalone flavor mushroom.

Cook’s Note

Try to choose those middle size king oyster mushrooms and avoid choosing either the huge ones or the small one. Because the mushrooms shrinks a lot after pan-fried. If you need to wash those mushrooms, wash quickly under running water and avoid soaking mushrooms in water, as they will absorb water quickly and spoil the cooked texture. Cutting some cross lines on one side can help to fasten the cooking process and make the mushrooms absorb more flavors from the spices.

How to cut the mushrooms in abalone shape.

Firstly remove the hard end of the mushrooms.

cut the mushroom into 1cm to 1.5cm thickness round cylinders.

Cut some parallel shallow lines on one side. Then rotate the mushroom and continue cutting parallel shallow lines from another angle. Repeat the process on the other side.

Instructions

Make abalone cutting firstly.

Brush some oil in a pan and place the king oyster mushrooms in. Use middle to high fire and fry one side until slightly seared and then turn over the fry the other side. The whole process should be around 3-5 minutes and mushrooms. Transfer the mushrooms out.

Note: if you happen to wash the mushrooms and they may release water during the pan-frying process. Pour the liquid in case it happened.

Fry the garlic sauce| add oil and fry ¾ of the minced garlic until aroma.

Then place the remaining ¼ of the garlic, add salt, sugar, light soy sauce and oyster sauce.

Mix well and add fried mushrooms. Place in green onion sections. Quickly toss to mix everything well.

