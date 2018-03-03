Easy soup with dried seaweed and traditional fish balls. I have made a large batch of fish balls and they turn out so amazing and so much better than previous ones, so I get the possibility to make a small groups of dishes with fish balls. The most common usage for fish balls is to make curry fish balls or cook some with soups, either noodle soup or pure soups.

Dries seaweed (紫菜) is a popular soup ingredient in Chinese cuisine with a quite long history. It is considered as the best plant source of umami. So the soup combines the plant umami and protein. Usually, we make seaweed with egg drops. Within only 15 minutes, we can present a pot of yummy soup for our family members.

Combining seaweed and fish meat in a soup is believed to be the most smart way of enjoying plant umami and protein umami. Although a few common ingredients are called in the soup, it produces a rich flavor.

Ingredients

20 fish balls, store bought or homemade fish balls

4g dried seaweed

2l water

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1.5 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 thumb ginger, smashed and cut into small sections

1 cup of chopped green onion and coriander

Steps

Get a large soup pot, add water and ginger. Bring to a boil.

Slow down the fire and gently put the fish balls in. Heat until boiling with medium fire and then simmer for 20 minutes over slowest fire so the flavors of the fish balls can influence the water.

Turn up the fire and add dried seaweed in.

Boil for another 2 minutes. Turn off fire, add white pepper, light soy sauce, salt and sesame oil. Serve with chopped green onion and coriander.