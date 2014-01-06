ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
Comments
Liz says
I wrote earlier to say I would let you know whether my husband had enjoyed your pigs’ feet recipes.
He was overwhelmingly in favour, saying that they had the same excellent flavour as ham and pork once had in the 1930s! in Britain. He is not given to making compliments so I was amazed.
We lived for 10 years in the Far East so are not strangers to Chinese food.
I have never asked this of anyone before but please keep me informed when you write your new blog as i plan to try more of your recipes
Very many thanks
Liz