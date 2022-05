Healthy eight treasure congee also known as mixed congee, eight treasure porridge is a conge used to celebrate Laba festival. So it is also called as Laba congee.

Chinese people are quite enthusiastic about glutinous rice, which can be proofed by many holiday foods like Nian Gao(steamed rice cake also known as New Year Cake), Zi Ba (a food enjoyed by western province for mid-autumn day and spring festival), this mixed glutinous rice for Laba and rice dumpling for Lantern Festival.

Glutinous rice in this yummy congee adds the stickiness, not only making it more delicious but also floating large grains and beans and preventing them from sinking to the bottom of the bowl. So it will present as a uniform and yummy congee.

The ingredients used in this congee are not sticky clarified. In fact, the ingredient might differ ent based on different purpose (for old people or children) or seasons (winter and fall, summer and spring) and local preference. Besides the ingredients I given in the recipe, Job’s tear, millet, white kidney bean and lotus seed are also common ingredients for Chinese mixed congee. So it is your congee, it is your choice.

Some tips for making perfect mixed congee

The beans and seeds needs to be pre-soaked.

For high pressure cooker, we need to soak tough seeds like lotus seeds overnight and other beans for 3 hours.

For common pot without pressure mode, add more water and pre-soak the beans overnight and glutinous rice for 4 hours.

½ cup glutinous rice

2 tablespoon black rice or any other type you prefer

1 tablespoon peanut

5 Chinese dried red dates

1 tablespoon mung beans

1 tablespoon red beans

1 tablespoon corn flakes

10 dried Longan

½ tablespoon walnut

6-10 cups of water depending on your cooking ware Instructions High pressure cooker: Pre-soak peanuts, mung beans and red beans, walnut for at least 4 hours and soak the rice for around 1 hour too. Place all the ingredients and pour around 6 cups of water. Cook for around 30 minutes until pressure mode or select beans option. For pot without pressure mode: Pre-soak beans overnight and soak rice for at least 4 hours. Mix all the ingredients with 10 cups of water. Cook with strong heat to a boil, turn to low heat, cover and simmer for 40 to 60 minutes until all the ingredients are soft to taste. Leave a gap between the pot edge and cover to prevent the boiling congee from blowing out.

Serve hot, optionally with a sweetening like sugar.

