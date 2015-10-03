A common Chinese home style braised eggplants and green beans.I seldom find this combination on pinterest or another websites introducing Chinese dishes and recipes. However the fact is that it has been on the top list of popular restaurant dishes in Mainland China for years. There is no protein contained, but big flavor is created. If you want a spicy and sour version, check the sauce used in Fish Flavor Eggplants (also known as eggplants in Chinese hot garlic sauce.)
I am a big fan of eggplants, especially those harvested before autumn. Sometimes, we make eggplant salad, eggplant stir-fry with other vegetables like this one and Dishanxian, braised eggplant with minced pork etc. Not sure about the nutrition information, I just fall in love with the purple color and yummy taste.
When reading the recipe list, you may think this is an unhealthy as a larger amount of oil is used. So, the first impression might be oily. But Elaine still recommends using a larger amount of oil firstly, why?
- Firstly, as you may known, eggplants will absorb lots of oil in the beginning but they release the extra oil out when well cooked (become soft).
- Secondly, as you may have the same experience too, if the eggplant is stir fried with less oil, it will turn dark and the beautiful purple color will disappear. The oil wrapped over can prevent the contained phenoloxidase going through oxidation reaction, as oxygen is separated.
- Thirdly, the released oil can be used to fry green beans later or if there is still any extra oil, I usually leave them for a vegetable quick fry. You do not need to take all the oil in. And another less oil absorbing tip is to re-soak eggplant in salty water for 5-7 minutes and then drain completely before frying.
Firstly, fry the eggplants until soft, transfer out and remember to filter extra oil out.
And then the green beans.
And stir fry garlic, green onion and chili pepper for 1 minute until aroma. Return eggplants and green beans with soy sauce and pinch of salt. Combine well.
- 100 g green beans , trimmed and cut into halves
- 2 long eggplants cut into strips
- Pinch of salt
- 4 cloves garlic , minced
- 2 fresh chili peppers , or you can use dried red pepper
- 3 green onions
- 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
- 4 tablespoons cooking oil
-
Prepare a large pot of water and add pinch of salt.
-
Cut the eggplants into long strips and then throw the strips into the salty water. Set aside to soak for 15 minutes. Drain completely.
-
Heat up around 4 tablespoons of cooking oil in wok. Add eggplants to fry until soft. Eggplant strips will absorb the oil quickly in the beginning, but they will release oil when well cooked. Transfer the eggplants out and leave the oil in wok.
-
Add green beans to fry for 4-6 minutes until there are wrinkles on surface. Transfer green beans and extra oil (if there is any too) out.
-
Add minced garlic, chili pepper and green onion; fry for 1 minute over slow fire.
-
Return fried eggplants and green beans, stir in light soy sauce and salt. Give a big stir-fry to combine everything well.
-
Serve hot!
If you like stiff texture than soft eggplants, coat the eggplants with corn starch and then fry with oil.
Comments
Holly | Beyond Kimchee says
Oh, this looks so tasty. I think I have tried something similar in China what has vinegar in the sauce. Slightly sour and tangy, it tasted really good.
Elaine says
That should be our Yuxiang flavor braised eggplants. I love that version too.
[email protected] says
Elaine, this looks delightful. And your tip about eggplant releasing oil – that is GOLD! I did not know that! I adore eggplant, in fact, I have these thin eggplants AND green beans in the fridge right now. I’m going to make this this week!
Do you think there is enough flavour in this to add mince? You know the green bean mince stir fry? I was thinking something like that. 🙂
Elaine says
Nagi,
Adding some minced pork is another great option available in restaurants. Green bean with minced pork is super yummy. I am just trying to provide more vegan recipes.
Wilmer says
Thank you for this great recipe. Please keep posting more good recipe with eggplant of course and of course not meat in it.
Elaine says
Wilmer,
Thanks for all of your encouragement. Eggplants themselves are yummy enough even without meat. This is a lighter dish for summer. Happy cooking!
AiPing | Curious Nut says
My absolute favorite! I’ve always tried to cook eggplants in less oil because I know it absorbs tons of oil. I know in restaurants, they use tons of oil but they’re so so good. I guess there’s no way around it huh… 🙂
Elaine says
Yes, AiPing! Oil is really so important to eggplants.For home cooking, I use less oil too. But just reduce a small amount.
T says
My greenbeans took about 30 minutes to get tender!
Elaine says
Why? 30 minutes for vegetables?
Crystal says
This is by far the best stir fry I have made to date! Not too many ingredients, the taste was authentic and it was simple to make!
Elaine says
Thanks for the feedback, Crystal. Happy cooking!