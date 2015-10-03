A common Chinese home style braised eggplants and green beans.I seldom find this combination on pinterest or another websites introducing Chinese dishes and recipes. However the fact is that it has been on the top list of popular restaurant dishes in Mainland China for years. There is no protein contained, but big flavor is created. If you want a spicy and sour version, check the sauce used in Fish Flavor Eggplants (also known as eggplants in Chinese hot garlic sauce.)

I am a big fan of eggplants, especially those harvested before autumn. Sometimes, we make eggplant salad, eggplant stir-fry with other vegetables like this one and Dishanxian, braised eggplant with minced pork etc. Not sure about the nutrition information, I just fall in love with the purple color and yummy taste.

When reading the recipe list, you may think this is an unhealthy as a larger amount of oil is used. So, the first impression might be oily. But Elaine still recommends using a larger amount of oil firstly, why?

Firstly, as you may known, eggplants will absorb lots of oil in the beginning but they release the extra oil out when well cooked (become soft).

Secondly, as you may have the same experience too, if the eggplant is stir fried with less oil, it will turn dark and the beautiful purple color will disappear. The oil wrapped over can prevent the contained phenoloxidase going through oxidation reaction, as oxygen is separated.

Thirdly, the released oil can be used to fry green beans later or if there is still any extra oil, I usually leave them for a vegetable quick fry. You do not need to take all the oil in. And another less oil absorbing tip is to re-soak eggplant in salty water for 5-7 minutes and then drain completely before frying.

Firstly, fry the eggplants until soft, transfer out and remember to filter extra oil out.

And then the green beans.

And stir fry garlic, green onion and chili pepper for 1 minute until aroma. Return eggplants and green beans with soy sauce and pinch of salt. Combine well.