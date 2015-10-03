China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Eggplants and Green Beans

12 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

A common Chinese home style braised eggplants and green beans.I seldom find this combination on pinterest or another websites introducing Chinese dishes and recipes. However the fact is that it has been on the top list of popular restaurant dishes in Mainland China for years. There is no protein contained, but big flavor is created. If you want a spicy and sour version, check the sauce used in Fish Flavor Eggplants (also known as eggplants in Chinese hot garlic sauce.)

Eggplants with green beans

I am a big fan of eggplants, especially those harvested before autumn. Sometimes, we make eggplant salad, eggplant stir-fry with other vegetables like this one and Dishanxian, braised eggplant with minced pork etc. Not sure about the nutrition information, I just fall in love with the purple color and yummy taste.

Eggplants with green beans

When reading the recipe list, you may think this is an unhealthy as a larger amount of oil is used. So, the first impression might be oily. But Elaine still recommends using a larger amount of oil firstly, why?

  • Firstly, as you may known, eggplants will absorb lots of oil in the beginning but they release the extra oil out when well cooked (become soft).
  • Secondly, as you may have the same experience too, if the eggplant is stir fried with less oil, it will turn dark and the beautiful purple color will disappear. The oil wrapped over can prevent the contained phenoloxidase going through oxidation reaction, as oxygen is separated.
  • Thirdly, the released oil can be used to fry green beans later or if there is still any extra oil, I usually leave them for a vegetable quick fry. You do not need to take all the oil in. And another less oil absorbing tip is to re-soak eggplant in salty water for 5-7 minutes and then drain completely before frying.

Firstly, fry the eggplants until soft, transfer out and remember to filter extra oil out.

Eggplants with green beans

And then the green beans.

Eggplants with green beans

And stir fry garlic, green onion and chili pepper for 1 minute until aroma. Return eggplants and green beans with soy sauce and pinch of salt. Combine well.

braised eggplants with green beans-5

Eggplants with green beans

5 from 1 vote
Print
Eggplants and Green Beans
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Eggplants fried with green beans
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Eggplant, stir fry
Servings: 2
Calories: 308 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 100 g green beans , trimmed and cut into halves
  • 2 long eggplants cut into strips
  • Pinch of salt
  • 4 cloves garlic , minced
  • 2 fresh chili peppers , or you can use dried red pepper
  • 3 green onions
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • 4 tablespoons cooking oil
Instructions
  1. Prepare a large pot of water and add pinch of salt.
  2. Cut the eggplants into long strips and then throw the strips into the salty water. Set aside to soak for 15 minutes. Drain completely.
  3. Heat up around 4 tablespoons of cooking oil in wok. Add eggplants to fry until soft. Eggplant strips will absorb the oil quickly in the beginning, but they will release oil when well cooked. Transfer the eggplants out and leave the oil in wok.
  4. Add green beans to fry for 4-6 minutes until there are wrinkles on surface. Transfer green beans and extra oil (if there is any too) out.
  5. Add minced garlic, chili pepper and green onion; fry for 1 minute over slow fire.
  6. Return fried eggplants and green beans, stir in light soy sauce and salt. Give a big stir-fry to combine everything well.
  7. Serve hot!
Recipe Notes

If you like stiff texture than soft eggplants, coat the eggplants with corn starch and then fry with oil.

Nutrition Facts
Eggplants and Green Beans
Amount Per Serving
Calories 308 Calories from Fat 252
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 28g 43%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Sodium 1981mg 83%
Potassium 366mg 10%
Total Carbohydrates 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Sugars 5g
Protein 4g 8%
Vitamin A 9.6%
Vitamin C 28.6%
Calcium 4.4%
Iron 7.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Eggplants with green beans

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. Elaine, this looks delightful. And your tip about eggplant releasing oil – that is GOLD! I did not know that! I adore eggplant, in fact, I have these thin eggplants AND green beans in the fridge right now. I’m going to make this this week!

    Do you think there is enough flavour in this to add mince? You know the green bean mince stir fry? I was thinking something like that. 🙂

    Reply

    • Nagi,
      Adding some minced pork is another great option available in restaurants. Green bean with minced pork is super yummy. I am just trying to provide more vegan recipes.

      Reply

      • Thank you for this great recipe. Please keep posting more good recipe with eggplant of course and of course not meat in it.

        Reply

        • Wilmer,
          Thanks for all of your encouragement. Eggplants themselves are yummy enough even without meat. This is a lighter dish for summer. Happy cooking!

          Reply

  3. My absolute favorite! I’ve always tried to cook eggplants in less oil because I know it absorbs tons of oil. I know in restaurants, they use tons of oil but they’re so so good. I guess there’s no way around it huh… 🙂

    Reply

    • Yes, AiPing! Oil is really so important to eggplants.For home cooking, I use less oil too. But just reduce a small amount.

      Reply


  5. This is by far the best stir fry I have made to date! Not too many ingredients, the taste was authentic and it was simple to make!

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。