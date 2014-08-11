Super easy enoki mushroom recipe in tomato paste soup!

I have not known this name enoki mushroom until one day I come across a recipe using it as the main ingredient. In Chinese languages, we call this nutritionally endowed mushroom—golden needle mushrooms. What a great name! Right? I guess enoki mushroom sounds like a Japanese name but I love it too. This soup today is a super easy soup of enoki mushroom seasoned with ketchup and garlic. All common ingredients and only 5 minutes needed.

If you are not new to my little blog, you may know that I just love spicy food because I grow up in a place where people eat lots of spices like chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorn. And I have posted a spicy version of enoki mushroom salad and I used them in a beef stir fry recipe. From all the experience, enoki mushrooms are proofed to be very yummy when cooked with spicy and sour seasonings. You have my words on that.