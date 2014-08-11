China Sichuan Food

Super easy enoki mushroom recipe in tomato paste soup!

I have not known this name enoki mushroom until one day I come across a recipe using it as the main ingredient. In Chinese languages, we call this nutritionally endowed mushroom—golden needle mushrooms. What a great name! Right? I guess enoki mushroom sounds like a Japanese name but I love it too. This soup today is a super easy soup of enoki mushroom seasoned with ketchup and garlic. All common ingredients and only 5 minutes needed.

If you are not new to my little blog, you may know that I just love spicy food because I grow up in a place where people eat lots of spices like chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorn. And I have posted a spicy version of enoki mushroom salad and I used them in a beef stir fry recipe. From all the experience, enoki mushrooms are proofed to be very yummy when cooked with spicy and sour seasonings. You have my words on that.

5 from 3 votes
Print
Easy Enoki Mushroom Soup
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
10 mins
 
Super easy enoki mushroom (golden needle mushroom) soup
Course: Soup
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: mushroom, soup
Servings: 2
Calories: 151 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1/2 pound fresh enoki mushroom , with roots removed, you will not get too much left
  • 2 garlic cloves , finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 Thai chili pepper , optional
  • 1 tablespoon cooking oil
  • 2 drops of sesame oil
  • Salt to taste
  • 1/2 cup of water , or stock if you prefer
  • Green onion or coriander for garnishing
Instructions
  1. Remove the roots of mushrooms and then separate by hand. Wash and drain.
  2. Heat up cooking oil in wok on medium heat; add garlic to stir fry until aroma. Add ketchup in to stir fry until the oil begins to turn slightly red too.
  3. Pour the water in. Bring all the content to a boiling. Sprinkle the mushrooms in. Continue cook for around 1 minute.
  4. Transfer out, garnish with green onion or other garnishing you like,drop sesame oil and serve hot!
Nutrition Facts
Easy Enoki Mushroom Soup
Amount Per Serving
Calories 151 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Fat 8g12%
Sodium 1180mg51%
Potassium 498mg14%
Carbohydrates 16g5%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 5g6%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 145IU3%
Vitamin C 9mg11%
Calcium 9mg1%
Iron 1.4mg8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

    • 5 stars
      I ended up using a whole carton of mushroom stock and a little bit of chicken stock. I added some extra spices. Absolutely amazing I can’t wait to eat it again! I added a little less ketchup and more spices and instead of a chili pepper I used Thai red pepper paste. It turned out amazing I feel any way you make it, it will be good!

      Reply

  3. I was wondering the same about the 1/2 cup of water….doesn’t even seem like enough for one person. Recipe sounds good though. I’ll try with way more liquid.

    Reply

  4. 5 stars
    This was delicious! I didn’t have any Thai chili peppers so I used Thai Chili and garlic sauce instead (took the place of the garlic too) and it did the trick. Thank you! Definitely making again!

    Reply

