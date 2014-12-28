This is the most easy Chinese meatball recipe with super simple ingredients and a wonderful, fresh dipping sauce.
I admit that I love meatballs because most of them are quite simple and super yummy. As a hot pot lover, various kinds of meatballs are always my favorite no matter chicken meatballs, pork meatballs, beef meatballs or shrimp meatballs. I love the strong savory taste bought by the sauce. So my common version of meatballs are all like this one, with very easy and simple ingredients and a favorite dipping sauce–quite similar to hot pot.
The version Elaine introduced today is pure pork meatballs with green onion and ginger. Ready within 15 minutes but all my family members love them. Surely if other vegetables are wanted, you can add finely chopped ones. Compared with traditional deep-fried meatballs, this water boiled version is much easier but quite yummy too. If you want to have a try of the traditional deep-fried meat balls, check this post: Chinese large meatballs, which is known as Lion’s head meatball.
The texture and taste of the pork mixture finally decide the texture of the meatballs. In order to make them as tender as possible, I usually add some water and then followed with seasonings. The key step here is to stir the meat mixture from one direction until it becomes quite sticky.
After shaping the balls, do pat them several times between two hands to make the balls as tight as possible and watch out your fire during the boiling process.
- 2 cups minced pork
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 green onion finely chopped
- 1/2 tablespoon finely chopped ginger
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch can be replaced by one large egg white
- water or chicken stock for boiling
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- salt as needed
- 1 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion or more as needed
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped coriander or more as needed optional
- 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 garlic clove smashed
- salt as needed
- 2 fresh Thai chili peppers cut into small circles
- 2 tablespoons stock for boiling the meatballs
-
In a large mixing bowl, mix ground pork with around 1 tablespoon. Stir in one direction until the water is well absorbed by the ground pork.
-
Add chopped green onion, ginger, cornstarch and other seasonings. Keep stirring in one direction around 2 to 3 minutes until the mixture becomes very sticky. Reset for around 5 minutes. Then stir once again.
-
Take one portion out and shape to a ball. Pat several times between two hands.
-
Bring around half full water in a deep pot to a boiling, and then slide the meatballs in. Gently move them and use high fire to bring the water to a boiling again and straight after the boiling, slow the fire to medium fire so the balls will be not destroyed by over-strong fire.
-
Transfer out and
-
In a small bowl, add all the seasoning and then scoop meatball stock and pour to the dipping sauce bowl to tune the seasonings.
-
Decorate with coriander and then serve with dipping sauce.
Comments
a c y h o z says
I’m a huge fan of meatballs and I’m already hungry and drooling because of your beautiful pictures hehe ^^
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Acyhoz,
Meatballs are really great but sometimes deep-frying is a little bit time-consuming, that’s why I love this simple version with a dipping sauce. You should try it yourself. Happy cooking ahead.
Susan Osborn says
Sounds like dinner tonight. Have those and a vegetable and call it a meal.
Karen says
Thank you for that egg cake recipe and the meat ball recipe. They were both excellent. 5 stars to you!😊
Elaine says
Thanks Karen!
Monica says
I didn’t realise it was so easy to make my own pork meatballs. If I want to make a large batch to freeze, do you recommend that I freeze after boiling?
Elaine says
Monica,
I still will recommend you stick with fresh meatballs. They are much much better than frozen ones.