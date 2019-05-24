Flour ingredients dried seaweed and rib soup. It is healthy and a popular across the country soup.

In Chinese cuisine, big pork bones are usually used for stock which will further serve as a broth for noodles, hot pot and vegetables stews. For directly serving soups, ribs are a better choice since it contains less fat and has lighter flavor.

Dried seaweed get a very confusing Chinese name “海带”, literally mean “kelp”. But they are different spices. Chinese dried seaweed is imported from Japan and now been widely cultivated in coastlines of China. They are much cheaper than Japanese Kumbu. In addition to soups, we also make salad using dried seaweed or serve it as a ingredient for hot pot.

I highly recommend you trying dried seaweed soup, since it has a very light unique flavor of umami flavor. MSG is firstly founded and extracted from those yummy ocean plants. Types of amino acid works together and improve each other during the simmering process, which give the soup extremely yummy flavor. Even with very simple ingredients, you can present a pot of delicious soup quickly.

In my husband’s hometown, this soup is served with hot sesame noodles. Of course the free soup is very light, but it works very well as a side dish to noodles. So basically you can serve this with all types of buns, noodles and steamed rice.



To make a dried seaweed soup, a high pressure cooker (instant pot) is the ideal tool. The soup will not boil strongly during the cooking process, which can make the soup lighter and cleaner.

5 from 1 vote Print Dried Seaweed and Rib Soup Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 40 mins Quick and delicious Chinese rib and dried seaweed soup. 海带汤 Ingredients 500 g pork ribs

80 g dried seaweed hydrated

1 thumb ginger smashed

4 L water

2 tsp. salt

scallion or coriander for garnishing Instructions How to prepare ribs |Heat a pot of water until boiling and then place ribs in. Add scallion in. Cook for 2-3 minutes and transfer the ribs out. Pre-hydrate the dried seaweed and then cut into small pieces. Then smash the ginger. Add water, ginger, dried seaweed and ribs in high pressure cooker. Use soup procedure. Add salt and the cover the lid and let it stay for another about 5 – 10 minutes before serving.

