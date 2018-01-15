Easy to make Hong Kong style stewed fish balls with golden curry. This is one of the most yummy and popular snack or side dish you can make with a bag of fish balls and bar of golden curry paste.
If you ever searched a local street food on Hong Kong’s street, you can quite familiar with curry fish ball skewer. Though curry is not native, but it enjoys a high popularity in China, no matter in restaurants and house wife’s kitchen.
I have made my first batch of successful fish balls, over 140 ones in the previous week. They come out so good and I want to make yummy dishes with it. The most common and humble way to cook fish balls is to make an easy fish ball soup with dried seaweed, combing the most umami ingredients together. In that soup, we are trying our best to keep the original taste of the fish balls. However, in this curry fish balls, we are trying to endow the fish balls strong flavors with curry paste. You can use either fresh balls or fried fish balls for this recipe. Store bought fish balls are perfect for this recipe too based on time consideration.
Ingredients
- 1 cup minced red onion or shallots
- 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
- 25 fish balls, store bought or home made
- 1 box of Thai golden curry paste
- 1 cup milk or coconut milk
- 1 cup water or stock
Instructions
Heat up around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and fry red onion or shallots until slightly softened.Add the curry paste in, heat over slow fire until dissolved.
Pour in stock and milk, slightly slide the fish balls in. Simmer for 10 minutes over slow fire after boiling.
Turn off the fire and slightly thicken the sauce. Serve hot!
Curry Fish Balls with homemade soft and fluffy fish balls
- 1 cup minced red onion or shallots
- 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
- 25 fish balls (home made) , or store bought
- 1 box of Thai golden curry paste ,100g
- 1 cup milk or coconut milk
- 1 cup water or stock
-
Heat up around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and fry red onion or shallots until slightly softened.
-
Add the curry paste in, heat over slow fire until dissolved. Pour in stock and milk, slightly slide the fish balls in. Simmer for 10 minutes over slow fire after boiling.
-
Turn off the fire and slightly thicken the sauce. Serve hot!
Comments
Amir Najam Sethit says
What a Mouthwatering dish! Thank you for sharing this delicious dish.
Lee Thayer says
Hi Elaine, this is on my to cook list and soon, as both fish balls and Golden Curry are available here and I happen to have several boxes of Golden Curry in the pantry 🙂 Not to be nit picky, but Golden Curry is Japanese in origin.
Lee Thayer says
Hi Elaine, can you specify the grams for the curry? I have one box that is 100 grams, and I have several larger boxes that weigh in about 226 grams (those packages are entirely in Japanese and no English, even for weight) so I am assuming 100 grams.
Elaine says
Lee,
100g curry is enough!
Lee Thayer says
Thanks. Elaine. Agree, I always use the mild, my tummy cannot take the spicy stuff anymore 🙂
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
another reader already asked this, but I’m also confused about the term “Thai golden curry”. The Chinese grocery store I go to sells a curry paste labeled “Golden Curry” which comes in three degrees of spiciness and looks just like the one in your picture. It is however a Japanese style curry paste, so it contains pre fried curry powder, garam masala and other spices you’d find in curry of Indian origin.
On the other hand they sell Thai Curry paste in red, green and yellow varieties. This one contains chili, lemon grass, garlic, ganlangal and most importantly is not pre fried. You have to do that yourself like you would with doubanjiang.
While I think both would probably taste very good (but entirely different) with fishballs I’d like to know If you’re using maybe something entirely different.
Lee Thayer says
Hi Andreas, go with the Japanese Golden Curry, unlike Thai or Indian curries, Those would change the flavor of the dish. Also consider using chicken, beef, pork, or even seafood balls in place of the fish balls.
Andreas says
Hi Lee,
thank you very much for your feedback.
Lee Thayer says
I made this on 3 Oct, excellent dish and well liked by the Thai family. Thank you Elaine for a great recipe. Worthy of 10 stars 🙂
Orune says
Would it be possible to use curry powder instead of curry paste? I’m a broke student looking for simple recipes that don’t cost much and so I don’t wanna be buying curry paste when I still have a lot of of curry powder left and if it’s not really necessary…
Elaine says
I have not used curry powder for this recipe. But I believe your curry powder should be able to create yummy fish balls too. But you need to add some starch water to thicken and make them well combined.
Andreas says
Hi Orune,
you can create the curry sauce yourself using curry powder, but you’ll need some other ingredients, too.
just search the Internet for “Japanese curry from scratch”. Key ingredients are onions, butter (or ghee), some Worcestershire sauce, ginger, garlic, wheat flour and of course (madaras) curry powder. I personally like to add some tomato paste, garam masala und a bit of chili powder for spiciness.
happy cooking
Jessica says
Good recipe.
For those who like saving a dollar or 2, I wanted to recommend trying the homemade Japanese curry roux recipe from Just One Cookbook, a Japanese recipe website. Around here, the stores seem to sell the store bought kind for kind of expensive price( like $4). This homemade version of the paste takes about 15 minutes to make, is really similar, is just as delicious and cheaper to use. It makes enough for one curry dinner.
Excellent also with this fish ball dish!
Elaine says
Nice information, Jessica. I love Nami’s recipe too. I will try this Japanese curry paste, the perfect homemade version.
Andreas says
Ah yes. Japanese style curry from scratch is really delicious. There are a couple of recipes out there. I can really recommend trying this at least once. I still use the premade one once in a while, but investing the extra time is really worthwhile.
YLK says
Link for “Thai golden curry paste” would be nice.