A nice quick side dish – crispy sesame tofu.

As a tofu lover, I cook tofu at least 3 times in a week; sometimes in a soup, sometimes as a salad, sometimes as a serious hot and spicy mapo tofu or with a additive sweet and sour sauce. Additionally, I love to make all kinds of crispy tofu. They need the minimum preparation and can be finished within 5 minutes.

As an enthusiastic home cook, Cooking is a creative work for me. Last time, I make fried tofu with Chinese chives. And I substitute chive with sesame seeds this time and created a quite beautiful and lovely side dish. You should never miss this if you love to cook tofu.

You will need

  • Half box of regular firm tofu, cut into 4*4 cm squares, about 1.5cm thick
  • Oil for pan-frying
  • 1 green onion, finely chopped
  • ! coating mixture
  • 1 tbsp. white sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp. black sesame seeds
  • 2 tbsp. cornstarch
  • pinch of salt to taste (I use around 1 tsp.)
  • 1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder

You can serve this with a classic Chinese soy sauce dipping sauce or use chili sauce like sriracha directly.

Ingredients for classic Chinese soy sauce dipping

  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon stock or pure water
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion
  • 1 fresh Thai pepper, chopped
  • 2-3 coriander, chopped

Mix all the ingredients for coating together in a plate. Then place the tofu squares in and coat well with the sesame mixture. Be gentle and avoid breaking the tofu squares.

Add around 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a non-stick pan, place the tofu squares in and fry over medium to slow fire until one side becomes hard and then turn over the fry the other side. When both sides are well browned, you can stand the square and fry the edges slightly.

Sesame Crispy Tofu
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
10 mins
 

a quick side dish - fried crispy sesame tofu

Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 449 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1/2 box regular firm tofu , cut into 4*4 cm squares, about 1.5cm thick
  • oil for pan-frying
  • 1 green onion , finely chopped
coating mixture
  • 1 tbsp. white sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp. black sesame seeds
  • 2 tbsp. cornstarch
  • pinch of salt to taste , I use around 1 tsp.
  • 1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder
Serving sauce (optional) or use sriracha directly
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp. stock or pure water
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. finely chopped green onion
  • 1 fresh Thai pepper , chopped
  • 2-3 coriander , chopped
  • 1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds
Instructions
  1. Mix all the ingredients for coating together in a plate. Then place the tofu squares in and coat well with the sesame mixture.
  2. Add around 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a non-stick pan, place the tofu squares in and fry over medium to slow fire until one side becomes hard and then turn over the fry the other side.
  3. When both sides are well browned, you can stand the square and fry the edges slightly.
  4. Transfer out and serve with dipping sauce and chopped green onions.
Nutrition Facts
Sesame Crispy Tofu
Amount Per Serving
Calories 449 Calories from Fat 315
% Daily Value*
Fat 35g54%
Saturated Fat 3g19%
Sodium 1387mg60%
Potassium 312mg9%
Carbohydrates 23g8%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 12g24%
Vitamin A 395IU8%
Vitamin C 36.3mg44%
Calcium 342mg34%
Iron 6.2mg34%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. This looks sensational, and I am SO pleased that you’ve included a vegan-friendly section on your site: your recipes (and the photography of the resulting creations) look wonderful and I can’t wait to have a try making them. Thank you so much… as a massive tofu and sesame seed AND sriracha fan, this is basically my idea of perfection. 🙂

    • Thanks Jess. This was just a creative idea and I am quite satisfied with the result. I hope you will love it too. Happy cooking and enjoy your time.

  3. I made this for lunch today. It was so easy to prepare, perfect and delicious on this hot day. I served it with sriracha and sweet chilli sauce.

    Thank you so very much for sharing this recipe with us. I will certainly make it again.

  4. Thank you for this. It seems a brilliant way to enjoy tofu and sesame seeds together. I’ll definitely try this soon. I find fried soft tofu and vegetarian mushroom oyster sauce go well together 🙂

  6. This was delicious, but my tofu squares did not come out nearly as pretty. It seems a lot harder to get the crust to stick to tofu than to meat. Is there some trick?

  7. Thank you so much for all your wonderful recipes! I know whenever I want to make something delicious and creative , that I will easily find many great dishes on your site! I appreciate your clear instructions and that many recipes do not take that long to prepare.

