A nice quick side dish – crispy sesame tofu.

As a tofu lover, I cook tofu at least 3 times in a week; sometimes in a soup, sometimes as a salad, sometimes as a serious hot and spicy mapo tofu or with a additive sweet and sour sauce. Additionally, I love to make all kinds of crispy tofu. They need the minimum preparation and can be finished within 5 minutes.

As an enthusiastic home cook, Cooking is a creative work for me. Last time, I make fried tofu with Chinese chives. And I substitute chive with sesame seeds this time and created a quite beautiful and lovely side dish. You should never miss this if you love to cook tofu.

You will need

Half box of regular firm tofu, cut into 4*4 cm squares, about 1.5cm thick

Oil for pan-frying

1 green onion, finely chopped

! coating mixture

1 tbsp. white sesame seeds

1 tbsp. black sesame seeds

2 tbsp. cornstarch

pinch of salt to taste (I use around 1 tsp.)

1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder

You can serve this with a classic Chinese soy sauce dipping sauce or use chili sauce like sriracha directly.

Ingredients for classic Chinese soy sauce dipping

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon stock or pure water

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion

1 fresh Thai pepper, chopped

2-3 coriander, chopped

Mix all the ingredients for coating together in a plate. Then place the tofu squares in and coat well with the sesame mixture. Be gentle and avoid breaking the tofu squares.

Add around 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a non-stick pan, place the tofu squares in and fry over medium to slow fire until one side becomes hard and then turn over the fry the other side. When both sides are well browned, you can stand the square and fry the edges slightly.