Sweet Corn Egg Drop Soup is a very popular Cantonese soup dish. I love sweet corn very much and it is a really easy and health choice for breakfast or as a dessert when dinner out in restaurant. In China sweet corn egg drop soup is called “粟米羹” which is believed to be benefit to stomach and bowels.
There are two common version of sweet corn soup: one is with egg and the other one is with chicken meat. This is a very basic version.Instead of using clean water, I use a dilute corn juice for a better combined taste. I keep half of my corns as whole while processed the left half with clean water to make the base juice. So we both have the chewiness of niblet and strong corn juicy taste. You can use clean water or chicken stock directly if you prefer.
The sweetness of the corn can bring the soup a first layer sweet taste; however we still need to add some salt to make the combined taste richer. I do not add any sugar in this recipe because this fresh sweet corn I bought is really sweet. Another reason is that I want to keep the natural sweetness. But you can add some sugar according to whether the corn you have is sweet enough and how sweet you want the soup to be. Anyway, if sugar is positive to help, do not add too much, I recommend around 1/2 tablespoon for the special amount listed in the following recipe.
Another tip is about adding the cornstarch, mix them well with water firstly is a better choice than adding the cornstarch directly to the soup. You can test to find the differences. Adding directly may get you into trouble of chunked cornstarch.
By the way, if you love egg drop soups, check Egg drop soup with tomato. Enjoy!
- 1 fresh sweet corn or canned sweet corn
- 2 middle sized eggs , whisked
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 L clean water
- 1 spring onion
- Several drops of sesame oil
Prepare a fresh sweet corn or purchase niblet from supermarket.
Chop the sweet corns with knife; keep 1/2 of the sweet corns in a small bowl.
Add the left sweet corns and 3/4 L clean water in food processor to make the basic juicy sauce. Filter the liquid out. Bring the corn juice to a boiling in a pot.
Add the left half of sweet corns and cook for around 4 minutes. Add salt at this time.
During the process, use high fire and slowly stir the whisked egg liquid in. Stir the soup with a scoop continually. And in one direction please.
Mix cornstarch with around 1 tablespoon of water and then add the water starch to the soup. Bring to boiling again. Serve hot with spring onions garnished and sesame oil.
If you have chicken stock, then water with chicken stock.
Chicken breast can also be added if meat is desired.
Comments
Royce says
Hello :), thank you so mush for this recipe, my sister loves egg drop soup but i was wondering what i could make with it. I wont be able to make it for a couple days now but i will defiantly try it out. Thank-you!!!!
Elaine Luo says
My please Royce. Hope you like the healthy soup the same as me.
David Wright says
I have been watching reruns of Return of Superman on KBS and seen Choo Sung Hoon make this dish for Sarang. Thank you for the recipe, I cant wait to try it myself.
Ely says
Hey Elaine, I’m a coeliac and I have managed to eat most of the recipes you give – slight variations on the type of soy sauce. I really enjoy looking at your page for inspiration. I loved china, I was there for three months and surprisingly didn’t struggle too much- although there is a lot I’m sad I miss out on eating first hand. But so great! Lo Mai Gai is my favourite since I used to eat it a lot as a child + chicken feet – that has been my mums favourite for 40 years.
I Love your site, about to have this soup for dinner, since I ran out of red dates to make one of your other dishes 😛
Thanks!!!
Elaine says
Thanks Ely for this wonderful comment.
You get me as a companion eating chicken feet. It has been my favorite snack for decades too. I hope this one turns out great for you too. Sweet corns are one of the best things in summer.
Tim says
I love your recipe.
Thank you very much for taking the time to post.
Best wishes
Tim
Elaine says
Thank you Tim for your kindness. Happy cooking!