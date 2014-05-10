Sweet Corn Egg Drop Soup is a very popular Cantonese soup dish. I love sweet corn very much and it is a really easy and health choice for breakfast or as a dessert when dinner out in restaurant. In China sweet corn egg drop soup is called “粟米羹” which is believed to be benefit to stomach and bowels.

There are two common version of sweet corn soup: one is with egg and the other one is with chicken meat. This is a very basic version.Instead of using clean water, I use a dilute corn juice for a better combined taste. I keep half of my corns as whole while processed the left half with clean water to make the base juice. So we both have the chewiness of niblet and strong corn juicy taste. You can use clean water or chicken stock directly if you prefer.

The sweetness of the corn can bring the soup a first layer sweet taste; however we still need to add some salt to make the combined taste richer. I do not add any sugar in this recipe because this fresh sweet corn I bought is really sweet. Another reason is that I want to keep the natural sweetness. But you can add some sugar according to whether the corn you have is sweet enough and how sweet you want the soup to be. Anyway, if sugar is positive to help, do not add too much, I recommend around 1/2 tablespoon for the special amount listed in the following recipe.

Another tip is about adding the cornstarch, mix them well with water firstly is a better choice than adding the cornstarch directly to the soup. You can test to find the differences. Adding directly may get you into trouble of chunked cornstarch.

By the way, if you love egg drop soups, check Egg drop soup with tomato. Enjoy!