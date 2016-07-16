China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Cold Tofu Salad

9 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Sesame and soy sauce cold tofu salad with a small amount of fresh Thai peppers.

cold tofu salad

Tofu is a great food for all seasons in China and cold tofu is especially great for summer days.

For this recipe, you will use soft or silken tofu instead of firm tofu. I believe that firm tofu or extra firm tofu is quite familiar to  Chinese food lovers because they are so popular in stir frying dishes like Mapo tofu, pan-fried tofu dishes like this home style tofu and pan-fried tofu and soups like hot and sour soups.  But you may find soft tofu is slightly difficult to handle comparing with other types. In my hometown, the soft tofu is made with Chinese style Lushui, which make it super elastic and soft. However, most of the silken tofu outside Sichuan province is made with GDL. That type is super soft but frail. You need to be very careful and do not break them in the transferring process.  When moving the tofu, use a large Chinese style wide cutting knife.

cold tofu salad

Ingredients 

  • One box of silken tofu
  • Coriander leaves for decorating
  • 1 green onion, finely chopped

Seasoning

  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon black vinegar
  • 2 fresh Thai peppers (you can replace it with chili oil)
  • 1/2 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 1 green onion, finely chopped
  • 2-3 coriander stem, finely chopped

Carefully take your silken tofu out and cut into bite sized pieces. You can use it as a whole block too.

cold tofu

Mix all the seasonings well in the small bowl and set aside for 1-2 minutes.

cold tofu salad

Pour the sauce over the tofu and decorate with coriander leaves and chopped green onion. Serve immediately.

Chinese cold tofu salad

cold tofu salad

5 from 2 votes
Print
Cold Tofu (Liangban Tofu)
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
A very quick and spicy Szechuan style cold tofu
Course: Salad
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 190 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • One box of silken tofu
  • Coriander leaves for decorating
  • 1 green onion , finely chopped
Seasoning
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp. water
  • 1 tsp. black vinegar
  • 2 fresh Thai peppers , you can replace it with chili oil
  • 1/2 tbsp. toasted white sesame seeds
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
  • 1 garlic clove , chopped
  • 1 tsp. minced ginger
  • 1 green onion , finely chopped
  • 2-3 coriander stem , finely chopped
Instructions
  1. Carefully take your silken tofu out and cut into bite sized pieces. You can use it as a whole block too.
  2. Mix all the seasonings well in the small bowl and set aside for 1-2 minutes.
  3. Pour the sauce over the tofu and decorate with coriander leaves and chopped green onion. Serve immediately.
Nutrition Facts
Cold Tofu (Liangban Tofu)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 190 Calories from Fat 117
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 13g 20%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 422mg 18%
Potassium 26mg 1%
Total Carbohydrates 7g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 2g
Protein 10g 20%
Vitamin A 8.7%
Vitamin C 16.1%
Calcium 16.1%
Iron 10.6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Hi Elaine,

    I just wanted to let you know how much I have been enjoying your “small blog”. It’s wonderful to have these authentic recipes to recreate in my very own kitchen. I LOVE your recipes, I wish to cook one every day! Thank you for sharing your love of cooking and your recipes.

    Reply


  3. I loved this dish when I first came across it. My partner is Chinese and she really enjoys having a taste from home while we’re on the other side of the world. No restaurant does better than these recipes. Thanks very much and I really hope to see this blog continue to grow! I’ve cooked many already.

    Reply

  4. Thanks for this, Elaine. I’m looking forward to trying it tonight. How much chili oil should I use as a stand-in for the Thai peppers?

    Reply

  5. i like mapo tufo and the spicise pickled cumcumbers salsde in fate chinisse food is nice

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。