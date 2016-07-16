Sesame and soy sauce cold tofu salad with a small amount of fresh Thai peppers.

Tofu is a great food for all seasons in China and cold tofu is especially great for summer days.

For this recipe, you will use soft or silken tofu instead of firm tofu. I believe that firm tofu or extra firm tofu is quite familiar to Chinese food lovers because they are so popular in stir frying dishes like Mapo tofu, pan-fried tofu dishes like this home style tofu and pan-fried tofu and soups like hot and sour soups. But you may find soft tofu is slightly difficult to handle comparing with other types. In my hometown, the soft tofu is made with Chinese style Lushui, which make it super elastic and soft. However, most of the silken tofu outside Sichuan province is made with GDL. That type is super soft but frail. You need to be very careful and do not break them in the transferring process. When moving the tofu, use a large Chinese style wide cutting knife.

Ingredients

One box of silken tofu

Coriander leaves for decorating

1 green onion, finely chopped

Seasoning

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon black vinegar

2 fresh Thai peppers (you can replace it with chili oil)

1/2 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 teaspoon minced ginger

1 green onion, finely chopped

2-3 coriander stem, finely chopped

Carefully take your silken tofu out and cut into bite sized pieces. You can use it as a whole block too.

Mix all the seasonings well in the small bowl and set aside for 1-2 minutes.

Pour the sauce over the tofu and decorate with coriander leaves and chopped green onion. Serve immediately.