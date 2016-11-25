Savory steamed Chinese sticky rice with ribs (Rib Lo Mai Fun), yielding well flavored sticky rice with juicy and tender ribs.

The weather drops a lot recently in my city. So we use our steamers more frequently. I have found an extremely easy way to prepare a warm sticky rice with ribs. After absorbing the rib sauces, the rices have a perfect softness and well balanced flavor while ribs, in addition to the original marinating taste, obtain a small touch of rice aroma.

Ingredients

1 cup sticky rice (糯米), around 200g

200g ribs, 4cm sections

5 dried shiitake mushrooms, hydrated and cut into small strips

Seasonings

a small pinch of salt

1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1/8 teaspoon sugar

1 thumb ginger

1/2 tablespoon sesame oil

1/2 tablespoon Chinese cooking wine

Sauce and Garnishing

1/2 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 /2 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Chopped scallion

Instructions

Rinse the sticky rice and then soak with enough cold water at the previous night. Room temperature in winter and fridge in summer.

Soak the ribs with cold water for around 30 minutes. Change clean water once and then drain with kitchen paper. Add all the seasonings sauces and ginger except sesame oil. Mix well. Cover with plastic wrapper and marinate overnight. Fridge in hot days.

Line the steamer with a clean gauze (I use dried lotus leaf). Drain the sticky rices completely and spread them on the lined steamer. Mix sesame oil with the ribs and then place on the sticky rice one by one. Then sprinkle the hydrated shiitake mushroom strips.

Set up the steamer and steam for around 1 hour over slow to medium fire after boils. I usually make a broth or stock along with the steamed rice. Note: if you do not want to steam them, you can place all the ingredients in a rice cooker and cook as normal rice. The sticky rice will be softer and much watery.

In a small bowl, mix light soy sauce, oyster sauce and sesame oil well. Drizzle the sauce over the rice. Serve with scallions as garnishing.

Although this is quite yummy, do not eat too much once. Usually I serve each person in my family one small bowl of this and match with other greens and soups. Sticky rice needs longer time to digest.

5 from 1 vote Print Chinese Sticky Rice with Ribs Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 20 mins Steamed sticky rice with ribs Course: staple Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: ribs, Sticky Rice Servings : 4 Calories : 409 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 1 cup sticky rice , around 200g

200 g ribs , 4cm sections

5 dried shiitake mushrooms , hydrated Seasonings a small pinch of salt

1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tsp. dark soy sauce

1 tbsp. oyster sauce

1/8 tsp. sugar

1 thumb ginger

1/2 tbsp. sesame oil

1/2 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine Sauce and Garnishing 1/2 tbsp. oyster sauce

1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. sesame oil

Chopped scallion Instructions Rinse the sticky rice and then soak with enough cold water at the previous night. Room temperature in winter and fridge in summer. Soak the ribs with cold water for around 30 minutes. Change clean water once and then drain with kitchen paper. Add all the seasonings sauces and ginger expect sesame oil. Mix well. Cover with plastic wrapper and marinate overnight. Fridge in hot days. Line the steamer with a clean gauze (I use dried lotus leaf). Drain the sticky rices completely and spread them on the lined steamer. Mix sesame oil with the ribs and then place on the sticky rice one by one. Then sprinkle the hydrated shiitake mushroom strips. Set up the steamer and steam for around 1 hour over slow to medium fire after boils. I usually make a broth or stock along with the steamed rice. Note: if you do not want to steam them, you can place all the ingredients in a rice cooker and cook as normal rice. The sticky rice will be softer and much watery. In a small bowl, mix light soy sauce, oyster sauce and sesame oil well. Drizzle the sauce over the rice. Serve with scallions as garnishing. Nutrition Facts Chinese Sticky Rice with Ribs Amount Per Serving Calories 409 Calories from Fat 180 % Daily Value* Fat 20g 31% Saturated Fat 7g 44% Cholesterol 37mg 12% Sodium 942mg 41% Potassium 240mg 7% Carbohydrates 44g 15% Fiber 2g 8% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin C 0.5mg 1% Calcium 10mg 1% Iron 1.7mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Enjoy! If you make one of my recipes, you can use hot tag @chinasichuanfood on instagram and let me know. Thanks for visiting. If you are a sticky rice lover as me, check the following recipes too.