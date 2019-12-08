Traditional Chinese Spring Rolls with shredded pork and vegetables, named as “three shreds spring rolls – 三丝春卷”.

In the middle of this year, I get the skills of making spring roll wrappers at home, either with a tested simplified spring roll wrappers with brushes and traditional spring roll wrappers with dough drawing. It is really fun and I fall in love with making all kinds of spring rolls at home after that. It is quite interesting because I can’t get ready to wrap spring rolls in our markets.

Todays’ recipe is my newly tested traditional Spring Roll. Spring roll, companied with dumplings, pot stickers, Tang Yuan and Nian Gao is one of the most popular Chinese New Year dishes. And in normal days, it is served as dim sum dish. I bet you love this the same as me.is really so fun to prepare the traditional food with the older generation. Fried Spring Roll is not a frequent dish on my daily table. However I do enjoy the preparation and also the final crispy and savory spring rolls. We are using a pork, carrot and Napa cabbage filling.

Spring rolls have lots of transformation in recent days, both in shape and filling. Sweet spring rolls may have red bean paste or smashed banana as filling. Savory spring rolls can be vegan or vegetarian. Sometimes, we make spring rolls with other shapes such as flower shapes.

Cook’s Note

In China, we love to combine pork with fresh vegetables. The only principle is to use fresh, light sweet and crunchy vegetables. Those vegetables, when cooked by oil and partner with pork or other meat, can present a very pleasing and fresh flavor. However don’t overcook the vegetables during the preparation to keep the crunchy vegetables.

Two-time frying method is highly recommended for homemade spring rolls, in order to pursue the extremely crispy shell. During the first drying, the spring rolls are fried for a longer time in lower temperature to make sure they are cooked from outside to inside. Shorter second time frying (usually 10 seconds frying) in high oil temperature is to give the outer shell an extremely crispy shell and golden brown color.

Spring rolls should be served warm.

Wrap Spring Rolls

Firstly get everything prepared. I am using homemade spring roll wrappers with two approved method — easy brushing method and traditional method.

Place one wrapper in front of you, making one side (or corner if you using a square) facing toward you. Add the fillings around 3cm from the corner facing toward you (not too much, depending on the size of the wrapper). Roll it up and then fold up the two sides. Wet with flour glue with the two sides and the opposite side. Continue roll it up to finish as a cubes. It is hard to describe the process precisely, so please watch the video for the details.

First frying

I highly suggest frying the spring rolls with two batches. The first frying is to make sure all of the spring rolls and filling are slightly and evenly fried (with aroma). Transfer out when the spring rolls are slightly colored.

Second frying

Second frying is mainly for make the outsell even crisper.