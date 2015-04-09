China Sichuan Food

Chinese Shrimp Congee

Quick and easy shrimp congee with greens

Congee is a thick porridge popular in China. We are a group of people value congee and porridge very much. They can be provided as breakfast or staple food in hot summer days.

When I was living in Sichuan province, we usually cook pure congee or congee with greens. I loved them very much. Then after moving to my current location, I am amazed by how Cantonese people use their talents on congee! There are so many types of congee here! Usually, we use clay pot so Cantonese congees have a group name: clay pot congee. Thick rice soup is used as a thick soup base and then various side ingredients are added at the ending or even beginning.

Chinese people love to use water to make fresh congee or porridge since stocks provide a taste might cover the fragrance of the rice itself. However stocks are used to make savory congee too like savory pick bone congee. For this recipe, I recommend using clean water directly.

Shrimp Congee
Prep Time
40 mins
Cook Time
40 mins
Total Time
1 hr 20 mins
 
Chinese shrimp congee (porridge)
Course: Breakfast, staple food
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Congee
Servings: 4
Calories: 215 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 cup rice
  • 2 L water
  • 10 small-sized shrimps or more if you wanted , divined and unshelled, I keep the tail
  • 1/2 cup minced greens , Bok Choy, Yu Choy etc
  • Pinch of salt to taste
  • 1 piece of ginger , shredded
  • Pinch of ground pepper
  • Green onion , minced for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon cooking wine
  • 1/2 teaspoon cooking oil
Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, marinate shrimp with 2-3 ginger shreds, cooking wine and ground pepper.
  2. Soak the rice for around 30 minutes and then wash and drain. In a small bowl, marinade the rice with pinch of salt and cooking oil for 10 minutes.
  3. In a large pot, bring enough water to boil and then add rice. Use lowest fire to simmer for around 40 minutes until the rice is broken and get a thick soup base.
  4. Add ginger and minced greens and continue cooking for 1 minute.
  5. Add shrimp in; Turn off immediately the fire until the shrimp becomes red.
  6. Garnish with green onion and serve hot with small side dishes like cucumber salad, pickles or fried shallot.
Recipe Notes

If you want the rice soup to be thicker, simmer for a longer time. For a thin soup base, slightly add more water.

Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 215 Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Fat 1g2%
Cholesterol 50mg17%
Sodium 1163mg51%
Potassium 134mg4%
Carbohydrates 41g14%
Fiber 1g4%
Protein 8g16%
Vitamin A 1155IU23%
Vitamin C 3.4mg4%
Calcium 68mg7%
Iron 1.1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

    • That’s a brilliant idea to serve it with XO sauce. I will make one bottle and serve with my congee next week. Thanks for the suggestions and happy cooking ahead.

      Reply

  2. Hi Elaine,

    Thanks for your recipe and post. I live in Malaysia and the Chinese over here prepare two different types of porridge. The first type is the Cantonese style, with lots of savory ingredients in it (pork, fish, chicken etc), and simmer until the rice grains are partially dissolved. The second type is the Hokkien style porridge, which is essentially plain porridge boiled for a very short time, and the rice grains are still intact. It is served together with varieties of condiments such as pickles, salted eggs, spring onions, groundnuts etc.

    That is how the Cantonese and Hokkien people prepare the porridge here in Malaysia. Is it the same in China too?

    KP Kwan

    Reply

    • Hi there,
      Yes, they are almost the same. We call Cantonese style porridge as congee or 粥 in Chinese and the second one as porridge or 稀饭. 稀饭 actually is much popular in my hometown and usually we match it with lots of savory small dishes like cucumber, pickles and salted duck egg.

      Reply

  4. I love your congee recipes
    But where I live it’s hard to get fresh sea food
    I have heard of congee made with salted fish and / or dried shrimps in China. If such a dish exists could you share the recipe ? Thank you . God bless you for your amazing talent and hard work

    Reply

