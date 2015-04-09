Quick and easy shrimp congee with greens

Congee is a thick porridge popular in China. We are a group of people value congee and porridge very much. They can be provided as breakfast or staple food in hot summer days.

When I was living in Sichuan province, we usually cook pure congee or congee with greens. I loved them very much. Then after moving to my current location, I am amazed by how Cantonese people use their talents on congee! There are so many types of congee here! Usually, we use clay pot so Cantonese congees have a group name: clay pot congee. Thick rice soup is used as a thick soup base and then various side ingredients are added at the ending or even beginning.

Chinese people love to use water to make fresh congee or porridge since stocks provide a taste might cover the fragrance of the rice itself. However stocks are used to make savory congee too like savory pick bone congee. For this recipe, I recommend using clean water directly.