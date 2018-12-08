Sesame paste (芝麻酱) is frequently used in Chinese cuisine. It is a thick paste made from roasted white sesame seeds, sharing a similar texture with peanut paste (butter). We use it as dipping sauces, noodles seasonings and fillings.
I have get lots of reader asking what’s my sesame paste brand after posting those yummy sesame paste dishes. In China, we often make sesame paste at home. Pure sesame paste is harder to find, comparing with the other type mixed with a relatively large amount of peanuts. Personally, I love to add a very small amount of peanuts in my sesame paste to make the flavor more naughty but still “pure” sesame paste flavor.
Ingredients
- 250g roasted white sesame seeds
- 2 tbsp. roasted peanuts (optional)
- 1 small pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup sesame oil + 2 tbsp. for adjusting
How to roast white sesame seeds
Wash the white sesame seeds in a large pot until well cleaned (this step is important as you will see how much dirty stuff will be removed). In the process, discard those floating ones, they are of poor quality. I usually wash 2-3 times. Completely drain the seeds.
In a large pot, add the sesame seeds in and fry over high fire until all of the water content is evaporated. Then slow down your fire and continue frying until you are smell the aroma of the sesame seeds. Another proofing method is to check whether the sesame seeds can be crumbed easily. Remove from heat immediately and continue scoop the sesame seeds and drop down. This step helps to cool down the sesame seeds quickly. Set aside until completely cooled down.
Instructions of sesame paste
Place the sesame seeds and peanuts, if you are using, in a food processor fitted with the S-blade. Add 1/3 of the sesame oil.
Process for 2 to 3 minutes until the sesame seeds form a crumbly paste.
Add remaining sesame oil by two batches and blend until well combined and smooth.
Store in air-tight container in fridge up to 1 month.
Sesame paste dishes
- 250 g roasted white sesame seeds
- 2 tbsp. roasted peanuts , optional
- 1 small pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup sesame oil + 2 tbsp. for adjusting
-
Wash the white sesame seeds in a large pot until well cleaned (this step is important as you will see how much dirty stuff will be removed). In the process, discard those floating ones, they are of poor quality. I usually wash 2-3 times. Completely drain the seeds.
-
In a large pot, add the sesame seeds in and fry over high fire until all of the water content is evaporated. Then slow down your fire and continue frying until you are smell the aroma of the sesame seeds. Another proofing method is to check whether the sesame seeds can be crumbed easily. Remove from heat immediately and continue scoop the sesame seeds and drop down. This step helps to cool down the sesame seeds quickly. Set aside until completely cooled down.
-
Place the sesame seeds and peanuts, if you are using, in a food processor fitted with the S-blade. Add 1/3 of the sesame oil.
-
Process for 2 to 3 minutes until the sesame seeds form a crumbly paste.
-
Add remaining sesame oil by two batches and blend until well combined and smooth.
-
Store in air-tight container in fridge up to 1 month.
Comments
Auma Annah Revaival says
Wow, I loved it. Thanks
Elaine says
Thanks
leigh says
Hi. Thank you so much for this post. Do you prefer to use hulled or unhulled sesame seeds? I am afraid unhulled might be too bitter?
Elaine says
Commonly I use hulled sesame seeds for paste.
Sandy says
Easy!
Can I freeze this successfully – Recipe is more than 2 cups – I should have cut it in half but, didn’t think about it in time. Thank you for all of your great recipes.
Dan Dan Noodles are in my future.
Elaine says
Thanks Sandy. I suggest you fridge the sauce not freeze. It can be kept up for 1 month.
Siew Tin says
Thank you! I don’t have an actual food processor but I used the smaller processor for dry ingredients.
My paste looked smooth but it had crunchy bits and not completely smooth and creamy. Is it wrong pls?
If I blend longer the next time would it become creamy like the store bought ones?
Asian markets are closed because of Covid19 and I’m so grateful and happy to find your recipe.
Elaine says
Siew,
If the food process has strong power, the paste should be smooth. If not, you can use a fine strainer to remove the particles.
Paul Boisseau says
I’d really like to try this. Do you used roasted sesame oil or plain sesame oil?
Elaine says
Toasted sesame oil. All sesame oil used in Chinese recipes is toasted sesame oil, otherwise pointed.