Elaine will introduce some basic information about Chinese sausage and common ways to cook Chinese sausage. Chinese sausage is a name for various stuffed pig small intestine. There are different flavors in different provinces. However, most of Chinese sausages can be roughly divided into two types—spicy version and sweet version according to flavor. And some of the sausages are smoked while others are naturally withered.

Around one month or two months before Chinese spring festival, people are busy making their own Chinese sausages. In fact, my mom’s sausage differs from my grandmother and further differs from my mother in law because in Chinese cooking, usually we do not weight the amount of pork and spices. Instead cooks make the sausages according to their own experience and taste reference. I will introduce how to make Chinese sausage at home if some of my readers are interested near the spring festival of this year.

Types of Chinese Sausage

Sichuan style Chinese sausage

Sichuan sausage is featured by the spicy tastes. Usually pepper powder, whole Sichuan peppercorn whole seeds or power is mixed with meat. Additionally, Sichuan style sausage is featured by the making process. Due to the air humidity, it would be hard for people in Sichuan province to wither the sausage naturally. As a result, most of the sausages are smoked by tree branch of trees (usually poplar). Smoking process gives the sausage a unique flavor.

Hunan and Hubei spicy sausage

There is a saying that if you love Chinese bacon, then you should taste those from Hunan and Hubei province. The spicy sausage in Hunan cuisine is naturally withered. Picture below is Hubei unsmoked sausage made by my mother in law. She uses more fat relatively so the final slices have a more crystal texture.

Cantonese Sausage

Cantonese sausage is smoked and sweetened. In southern Chinese provinces, Cantonese sausage usually is used as an ingredients in many dishes for example clay pot sausage rice bowl, sausage fried rice etc.

Additionally, there are also other Chinese sausage for example rice sausage in Yunnan province and Dongbei province.

How to cook Chinese Sausage

There are many ways to use Chinese sausage. The most basic and simplest way is to boil or steam and further slice into thin pieces.

Additionally, Chinese sausage can be used in stir-fry recipes, clay pot recipes or fried rice recipes.

Sliced sausage can be used in stir-fry recipes with cabbage, snow peas or other vegetables. If you love to add meat or vegetables in rice, you can try cooked rice with diced or sliced Chinese sausage.

