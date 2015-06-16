One bite red bean paste cookie has a super crisp cookie base with sweet red bean paste. It should be one of the perfect cookies for sweet teeth.
This small one bite size red bean paste cookie is quite popular in China. We love to serve some along with tea. The filling can be customized. For example, we have purple potato cookie, black sesame filling and etc. Red bean filling has been the most popular and traditional version.
The cookie itself uses dough similar with Chinese almond cookie. You can add vanilla extract to improve the taste. As for the filling part, packaged readymade red bean paste might be available in Asian store, or this is a homemade red bean paste instruction about the details to make yummy red bean paste at home as long as you can purchase the right beans.
- 100 g cake flour , around 180ml
- 100 g red bean paste
- 50 g unsalted butter , soften in room temperature
- 25 g icing sugar
- 2 drops of vanilla extract
- 1.5 tbsp. whisked egg
- Sesame seeds for decoration
- Extra whisked egg for brushing
Beaten the soft butter until light and white, add whisked egg and whisk until they are well combined.
Shift flour and sugar in and add vanilla extract; knead to form dough. Cover with plastic wrapper and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Pre-heat oven to 180 degree C (around 360 degree F)
Shape the dough into a long log and then press down to a rectangular wrapper. Shape the red bean paste into a smaller long log too and place it in the center of the wrapper.
Carefully fold the two sides up. Roll several times on the operating board and then cut the long log into one-bite size small cookies.
Brush whisked egg on surface and decorate with sesame seeds (optional).
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until well colored!
Cool down several minutes and enjoy! Better serve with tea!
Comments
April says
This is a tasty recipe. I normally don’t like things with bean paste in it, but I enjoyed this. It reminds me of a small fig newton.
Elaine says
Glad it tastes great for you, April. Happy cooking.
Lilyn Lee says
Hi, Elaine
Can I substitute glutinous rice flour for sweet potato flour?
Thanks
Elaine says
No, they are completely different stuff.
Lilyn Lee says
Hi, Elaine,
Sorry. I make a mistake by…….
God bless
Rayna says
How many cookies are in a serving?
Elaine says
I am not sure about the exact finished amount since it actually depending on how large your cookies are.
Eva says
Wow, absolutely delicious!! The crust is super crispy and with a little less sugar in the cookie dough its a perfect overall sweetness. I made about 12 cookies with this recipe ^^
Elaine says
Thanks Eva for your lovely feedback!