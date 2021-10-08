Ketchup style sweet and sour ribs. The very similar sister dish to Chinese sweet and sour ribs(糖醋排骨).

This name peking style ribs might be a little bit confusing. This is a sweet and sour ribs with ketchup. In China, we name it 京都排骨, but it has less connection with the real peking sauce (peking style duck sauce). This is a super dish for children. All chicken loves this great flavor.

Rib is loved by all of my family members, thus you may see lots of rib recipes shown up in this little blog. I know that there is a famous American-Chinese dish: Peking pork chops. The sauce used here should be great when matched with pork chops. It is just not a common Chinese ingredient except for some dishes from Shanghai where western eating culture has its unique role. We make ribs soups with lotus root, fry ribs with garlic, steam ribs with black bean sauce. I also love to BBQ ribs with a famous Sichuan mixed spice.

Instructions

In general, this recipe is a super easy version, requires almost no unique cooking skill. Firstly clean the ribs and then soak in clean water for 15 minutes.

Firstly we need to blend the washed ribs in water with green onion and slices of ginger. Bring the pot of water to a boiling and then continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes to remove the impurities and odd taste.

Pick ribs up and then drain because we are going to sauté them later.

Add around 1 tablespoon of oil in wok and fry the ribs with middle fire until the surface becomes slightly browned. This step can improve the aroma. Then add ketchup, light soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and enough water to cover. The simmer for 25 minutes over slow fire.

Then lastly, add around starch water to help thickening the sauce. Sprinkle some toasted white sesame seeds before serving.