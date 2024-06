895 shares





Hunan Donan chicken is a spicy and savory chicken recipe which is quite popular in the middle part of China.

I get some feedback concerning about Hunan Chicken because it is a quite popular Chinese-American dish. I further consider about this suggestion and decide to make a collection of famous Chinese chicken recipes. Hunan chicken is for today and next week, I will introduce Xinjiang braised chicken with potatoes also named as big plate chicken after returning from Yunan travel.

The recipe I introduced today is a real Chinese version but you can make some adjustment for example adding some of your favorite vegetables. But the basic steps and seasonings should be the same.

My husband comes from Hubei province where Hunan cuisine is quite popular. I have learned lots of yummy Hunan cuisine from my mother in law. This famous Donan chicken is among one of them.

Difference between Sichuan Chicken and Hunan Chicken

Comparing with Sichuan mala chicken, more seasonings are used in Hunan chicken. For example, usually larger amount of dried peppers and Sichuan peppercorn are used in Sichuan chicken. However soy sauce, rice vinegar and cooking wine, cornstarch are used in the stir-fry process, which gives Hunan chicken a more compound taste. This is a lighter version with the amount of spices reduced considering about the weather issue.

For the chicken, I recommend using younger hen and boil as a whole firstly in order to keep the original taste.