China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Garlic Sauce

3 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Best match for salad and steamed dishes, Chinese garlic sauce.

Chinese garlic sauce|chinasichuanfood.com

I love to introduce this best partner for salad, dipping sauces and steamed dishes in Chinese cuisine, garlic sauce. If you love hot pot, you may have tasted this one. Comparing with raw minced garlic, this cooked garlic sauce is more aromatic and less aggressive. It looks like just garlic, but aromatics and spices are used to enhance the flavor.

Cook’s Note

  1. This can’t keep for long time since garlic may be spoiled in oil. So make smaller batches and use it in 1 week. Recommend using in roasting eggplants, cucumber salad, steamed chicken, steamed mushrooms and seafood to replace raw garlic.
  2. If you want to make this a hotter version, add some fresh peppers or pepper flakes.

Instructions

Place peeled garlic in a blender and blend with pause for 3-4 times until the garlic are in minced sizes.

Chinese garlic sauce|chinasichuanfood.com

Prepare red onion, green onion, star anise, bay leaves.

Chinese garlic sauce|chinasichuanfood.com

Place the aromatics in oil and heat over medium fire until they are weird and slightly browned. Remove all of the content and leave oil only.

Chinese garlic sauce|chinasichuanfood.com

Place garlic in. Heat over medium fire until the garlic becomes slightly browned too. Stir it continuously to avoid sticky bottom.

Chinese garlic sauce|chinasichuanfood.com

Then add 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce, a small pinch of salt, sugar and sesame oil in. Mix well. Transfer to container after cooled.

Chinese garlic sauce|chinasichuanfood.com
garlic sauce|chinasichuanfood.com
Chinese garlic sauce|chinasichuanfood.com
Chinese garlic sauce|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Chinese garlic sauce

Chinese garlic sauce

Servings: 10
Calories: 15 kcal
Ingredients
  • 4 whole garlic , peeled
  • 1/8 red onion , shredded
  • 2 green onion , cut into sections
  • 2 star anise
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 3/4 cup vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce sauce , or light soy sauce for vegan version
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
Instructions

  1. Place peeled garlic in a blender and blend with pause for 3-4 times until the garlic are in minced sizes.

  2. Prepare red onion, green onion, star anise, bay leaf.

  3. Place the aromatics in oil and heat over medium fire until they are weird and slightly browned. Remove all of the content and leave oil only.

  4. Place garlic in. Heat over medium fire until the garlic becomes slightly browned too. Stir it continuously to avoid sticky bottom.

  5. Then add 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce, a small pinch of salt, sugar and sesame oil in. Mix well. Transfer to container after cooled.

Recipe Notes

Nutrition facts is calculated based on 1 tablespoon of the garlic sauce.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese garlic sauce
Amount Per Serving
Calories 15 Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Fat 1g2%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Cholesterol 1mg0%
Sodium 11mg0%
Potassium 19mg1%
Carbohydrates 3g1%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 1g2%
Vitamin A 27IU1%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 10mg1%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. Hi Elaine,
    I step 3, I don’t think you meant to use the word “weird” (奇怪). Did you mean fried?

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。