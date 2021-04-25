Best match for salad and steamed dishes, Chinese garlic sauce.

I love to introduce this best partner for salad, dipping sauces and steamed dishes in Chinese cuisine, garlic sauce. If you love hot pot, you may have tasted this one. Comparing with raw minced garlic, this cooked garlic sauce is more aromatic and less aggressive. It looks like just garlic, but aromatics and spices are used to enhance the flavor.

Cook’s Note

This can’t keep for long time since garlic may be spoiled in oil. So make smaller batches and use it in 1 week. Recommend using in roasting eggplants, cucumber salad, steamed chicken, steamed mushrooms and seafood to replace raw garlic. If you want to make this a hotter version, add some fresh peppers or pepper flakes.

Instructions

Place peeled garlic in a blender and blend with pause for 3-4 times until the garlic are in minced sizes.

Prepare red onion, green onion, star anise, bay leaves.

Place the aromatics in oil and heat over medium fire until they are weird and slightly browned. Remove all of the content and leave oil only.

Place garlic in. Heat over medium fire until the garlic becomes slightly browned too. Stir it continuously to avoid sticky bottom.

Then add 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce, a small pinch of salt, sugar and sesame oil in. Mix well. Transfer to container after cooled.