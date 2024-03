Traditional Chinese fried peanuts—香酥花生米. This might be one of the simplest Chinese peanut recipes. You will need only oil, peanuts and salt to get a chunky flavorful snack.

Summer is hard for me. It is so hot that I am sweating from head to toe I wet myself from hair to foot from making 2 or 3 dishes. So my summer meals are always simple. In a busy summer day, I finish all the routine chores, I take out a high pressure cooker and make a large pot of porridge for my family, which will help us survive the day. Traditionally, such porridge pairs wonderfully with dishes like fried peanuts, stir fried dark green leaves, salted duck egg, soy sauce eggs and boiled corn.

You will need

100g fresh peanuts with skin

¼ cup oil

pinch of salt for garnishing (to taste)

1 teaspoon liquor (like vodka)

Instructions

Rinse the peanuts and drain.

Add peanuts along with the oil to a pan, turn on heat up to medium-low. Shake your pan from time to time.

After 4-5 minutes, there will be “pa” sound in the pan. Turn off the heat and shake the pan for another minute. Transfer out and filter any oil.

Add 1 teaspoon of liquor and garnish salt. Mix well.

Important tips

Peanuts should be added when the oil is still cool. Shake the pan or stir the peanuts from time to time so they are evenly cooked. To aviod overcooking, turn off the fire promptly after hearing the sound.

Happy Summer Cooking