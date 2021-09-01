Super easy Chinese five spice roasted chicken. For Chinese food lovers, five spice powder is a very common ingredients for pancakes and fried dishes. It has a lovely sweet flavor, not spicy and thus super popular among child.
My daughter loves to eat anything with five spice powder. The five basic ingredients for Chinese five spice powder are star aniseed (大料), fennel seeds(小茴香), cloves(丁香), Sichuan peppercorn(花椒) and Chinese cinnamon(桂皮). Based on the five basic ingredients, other spices might also be added due to different recipes. In fact, there are more than 13 common Chinese spices used in Chinese dishes. Those mixed spice are widely used in Chinese dishes.
This roasted chicken use very basic Chinese seasonings, but presents a very lovely mixed spice flavor.
Instructions
Cut the chicken from the breast and then flat the thicken. Add salt, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce oyster sauce, green onion, ginger and five spice powder.
Message the chicken and then wrap with plastic wrapper. Place in fridge and marinate overnight.
Remove the chicken from the fridge and rest in room temperature for 30 minutes. Heat oven to 180 degree C and then place the chicken to roast for 25 minutes. Mix the left sauce with 1 tablespoon of honey. Then brush the sauce over the chicken and then continue roast for another 10 minutes.
- 1 organic chicken , 800g to 1000g
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tsp. dark soy sauce
- 1 tsp. oyster sauce , optional
- 2 green onions , cut into sections
- 1 thumb ginger , shredded
- 1.5 tbsp. Chinese five spice powder
Cut into chunks and serve hot!
Comments
Paul says
We tried this recipe complimented with your Bok Choy and Mushroom Stir Fry recipe and the result was a very tasty dinner. Chicken was tender, juicy and the seasonings created a great flavour.. Thank you for these awesome recipes.
Elaine says
Thank you so much, Paul!!