Creamy Chinese fish soup with tofu and white radish. It is a very popular Chinese soup for children and older general. We love the creamy white color. It is a light soup with a faint umami flavor. Usually, we use crucian carp. With very simple and common ingredients, the soup tastes excellent.

A Soup from Childhood

When I was still a child, crucian carp was really common and most of the time, my father could find some in our rice field. Crucian crap relatively speaking bones in the meat, however, it is a great source of high-quality protein. So the common methods of cooking those small fish with lots of fishbones were deep-frying or making soup. For smaller ones, coat with starch and egg first and then fry until even the bones become crispy, which is my grandfather’s favorite snack. For bigger ones, soup was the best choice. After around 20 minutes of simmering, the creamy soup absorbs most of the flavor and the meat is always discarded. However, I still eat fillet.

Variations

There are lots of varieties of this fish soup with different side ingredients. For example, you might know tofu fish soup. And since it is in cooler winter, white radish will be an excellent side ingredient.

You can also make this soup with fish heads, or even use the bones to create a similar creamy soup.

The white color of the soup comes from the high fire long time cooking and the fat content dissolved in the soup but not from tofu or white radish.

What to serve with Chinese fish soup

It is a soup with fat content and a light umami flavor. For me, the best match for this soup is steamed buns, all kinds of steamed buns, and pancakes including scallion pancakes. A more healthy match can be blanched vegetables or smashed cucumber salad.

Instructions

Brush some oil on a pan. Carefully slide the drained fish in. Let it stay for around 30 seconds over medium fire until one side becomes slightly brown. Turn the fish over and continue frying the second side. Pour around 2 Liters of hot water or enough water to almost cover the fish’s body.

Add ginger , and green onion and then turn up the fire and bring it to boil. Let it simmer for 15 minutes.

Remove the ginger, scallion, and the foam on top.

Then add white radish and tofu. Continue heating for 2 minutes. Add salt to taste.