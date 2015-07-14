Healthy and super easy Chinese style coriander salad with a common Chinese cold dish sauce.

I have get some feedback about vegetarian and vegan recipes, thus I decide to bring more non-meat recipes on this little corner of Internet. Generally, Chinese people eat more vegetables than meat. However only a small group of us follow the stick rule of vegan diet or vegetarian diet. On the contrast, we emphasis on the whole diet to which balance is considered as the most important factor.

This coriander salad is my favorite salad when serving with porridge. The dressing can be customized. For example, using Thai red pepper to replace Chinese red oil creates a fresh yet spicy taste. And you can also mix any nuts like peanuts, roasted black sesame seeds or pine nuts.

Here are other easy Chinese salad you can try too.