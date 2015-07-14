China Sichuan Food

Healthy and super easy Chinese style coriander salad with a common Chinese cold dish sauce.

I have get some feedback about vegetarian and vegan recipes, thus I decide to bring more non-meat recipes on this little corner of Internet. Generally, Chinese people eat more vegetables than meat. However only a small group of us follow the stick rule of vegan diet or vegetarian diet. On the contrast, we emphasis on the whole diet to which balance is considered as the most important factor.

This coriander salad is my favorite salad when serving with porridge. The dressing can be customized. For example, using Thai red pepper to replace Chinese red oil creates a fresh yet spicy taste. And you can also mix any nuts like peanuts, roasted black sesame seeds or pine nuts.

Here are other easy Chinese salad you can try too.

Chinese Coriander Salad
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Easy Chinese style coriander and red onion salad.
Course: Salad
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Coriander
Servings: 2
Calories: 167 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 bunch fresh coriander , around 150g
  • 1/4 middle size red onion , shredded
Seasonings
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese red oil
  • 1 garlic clove , mashed
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 tablespoon black vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar , optional
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • pinch of salt if needed
Instructions
  1. Wash coriander cut into small sections.
  2. Place coriander with shredded red onion in a salad bowl.
  3. Add all the seasonings in and mix well. Wait for several minutes and top with some red oil for decoration before serving.
Recipe Notes

If you do not have red oil on hand, use 1 chopped Thai chili pepper to make another great version.
You can also add fried peanuts, toasted sesame seeds or other nuts you want.

Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 167 Calories from Fat 126
% Daily Value*
Fat 14g22%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 2009mg87%
Potassium 428mg12%
Carbohydrates 7g2%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 3g3%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 5060IU101%
Vitamin C 21.8mg26%
Calcium 50mg5%
Iron 1.8mg10%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Comments

  3. 5 stars
    My go-to cold dish.
    A really flexible recipe, I just put in any veggies I have on hand. So convenient, and so so delish.

    I was saying to my boyfriend that if the Lord came to visit I would make Him this dish 😊

