Healthy and super easy Chinese style coriander salad with a common Chinese cold dish sauce.
I have get some feedback about vegetarian and vegan recipes, thus I decide to bring more non-meat recipes on this little corner of Internet. Generally, Chinese people eat more vegetables than meat. However only a small group of us follow the stick rule of vegan diet or vegetarian diet. On the contrast, we emphasis on the whole diet to which balance is considered as the most important factor.
This coriander salad is my favorite salad when serving with porridge. The dressing can be customized. For example, using Thai red pepper to replace Chinese red oil creates a fresh yet spicy taste. And you can also mix any nuts like peanuts, roasted black sesame seeds or pine nuts.
Here are other easy Chinese salad you can try too.
- 1 bunch fresh coriander , around 150g
- 1/4 middle size red onion , shredded
- 1 tablespoon Chinese red oil
- 1 garlic clove , mashed
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1/2 tablespoon black vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar , optional
- 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
- pinch of salt if needed
Wash coriander cut into small sections.
Place coriander with shredded red onion in a salad bowl.
Add all the seasonings in and mix well. Wait for several minutes and top with some red oil for decoration before serving.
If you do not have red oil on hand, use 1 chopped Thai chili pepper to make another great version.
You can also add fried peanuts, toasted sesame seeds or other nuts you want.
Comments
Nick says
This reminds of a salad I ate in Kunming, but it was made with mint and black beans
Elaine says
Yes, I found that version too. People in Yunnan province loves mint very much.
Emily says
I love this recipe! I usually don’t know what to do with leftover coriander. Now I know!
Megane says
My go-to cold dish.
A really flexible recipe, I just put in any veggies I have on hand. So convenient, and so so delish.
I was saying to my boyfriend that if the Lord came to visit I would make Him this dish 😊