Super easy Chinese broccoli with garlic and a small amount of oyster sauce. Learn how to make Chinese broccoli that is crunchy, sweet and garlicky.

Chinese broccolis also named as Gai Lan (芥蓝). It shares the same group of regular broccoli (西兰花). Chinese broccoli has long crunchy green stems and dark green leaves. The flavors of Chinese broccoli is quite unique because at the very beginning, it may taste slightly bitter, then a unique sweet flavor comes later. If you want to know more about Chinese green leafy vegetables, check this Introduction to Chinese vegetables.

How to trim Chinese broccoli

Firstly separate the leave with the stem and then remove the hard skin. And then cut into smaller sections with angles. Place the stem and leaves separately.

How to cook Chinese broccoli

Instead stir-frying directly. I always suggest blanching Chinese broccoli firstly with oil and salt. This step can make the vegetable extremely crunchy due to the shortened cooking time. Oil can help to keep the green color of green vegetables. Salt can also give the vegetables a very basic savory flavor.

Cook’s Note

Do not kill the vegetable during blanching.

This one should be the very last dish you prepare for a larger group of dishes since it should be served immediately.

It is very important to fry the garlic until slightly browned but not burnt to boost the dish. Be patience and use slow fire when frying the garlic.

Adding oyster sauce can improve the sweetness of Chinese broccoli. You can use a vegan oyster sauce or combination of sugar and light soy sauce to transfer the recipe into vegan friendly.

Steps

Trim the broccoli and cut into small pieces.

Bring a large pot of water to a boiling and then add 1/2 tsp salt and 1 tsp. vegetable cooking oil.

Place the stem firstly and cook for 20 seconds. Add the leaves in and continue cooking for 10 seconds. Transfer out and drain.

Add oil in hot wok, fry garlic until slightly seared. Place Chinese broccoli in and, add oyster sauce. Give a stir fry. Then add cooking wine around the edges of the wok and drizzle some sesame oil. Mix well and serve hot.