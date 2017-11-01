Learn how to make full of aroma and soft Chinese slow braised Chicken—脱骨卤鸡.
My daughter is a big fan of all kinds of non-spicy braised chicken and roasted chicken. Thighs and wings are her favorite. So basically I cook lots of similar dish in my kitchen. She is quite skilled to enjoy this type of dish and eat up all the meat around the bones. But I am proud to promise that you can move the bones out of the chicken easily, other than tearing the meat from the bones.
For typical Chinese roasted chicken, a long marinating time is quite important for a qualified flavor. The method used today is quite different, but based on similar concept- a long time together with the seasonings.After the slow braising process, the chicken is roasted in oven for 15 minutes. This can help to enhance the aroma.
Ingredients
- 1 chicken (1 to 1.5 kg)
Marinating Ingredients
- 2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 thumb ginger
- 2 green onions
- 1 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine
Slow Braising Ingredients
- 1/2 cup dark soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. rock sugar
- 2 star anises
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tbsp. salt
- 1 bark Chinese cinnamon (break into small sections)
- 1/2 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
- Water as needed
Wash
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 1/2 tbsp. water
Instructions
1.Clean the chicken and then soak in clean water for 30 minutes. Drain.
2. And then add all the marinating ingredients and marinate for 2-3 hours (the inner side should be well marinated too).
3. Transfer only the chicken to a large pot, add enough water to cover. Add all the spices, green onion, sugar and soy sauce. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 30 minutes (If you use larger chicken, cook another 15 to 20 minutes).
4.Turn off the fire and let the chicken soak in the liquid overnight. Re-heat the content to a boiling and pick the chicken out and air dry naturally.
5. Then pre-heat oven to 180 degree C, brush a small layer of honey (optional) and roast in middle rack for 15 minutes.
6. Cut into small chunks and serve warm.
By the way, you can also check Chinese roasted chicken if you love to cook whole chicken. Happy cooking, if you make yummy dishes with Elaine’s recipe. You can tag #chinasichuanfood and send me a photo on Instagram. I love your brilliant works.
- 1 chicken ,1 to 1.5kg
- 2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 thumb ginger
- 2 green onions
- 1 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine
- 1/2 cup dark soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. rock sugar
- 2 star anises
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tbsp. salt
- 1 bark Chinese cinnamon ,break into small sections
- 1/2 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
- Water as needed
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 1/2 tbsp. water
-
Clean the chicken and then soak in clean water for 30 minutes. Drain.
-
And then add all the marinating ingredients and marinate for 2-3 hours (the inner side should be well marinated too).
-
Transfer only the chicken to a large pot, add enough water to cover. Add all the spices, green onion, sugar and soy sauce. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 30 minutes. Turn off the fire and let the chicken soak in the liquid overnight. Re-heat the content to a boiling and pick the chicken out and air dry naturally.
-
Then pre-heat oven to 180 degree C, brush a small layer of honey (optional) and roast in middle rack for 15 minutes.
-
Cut into small chunks and serve warm.
Comments
Alice says
Looks absolutely delicious! It’s neat that this recipe involves both boiling and roasting.
Elaine says
Thanks Alice,
The slow braising make this chicken well-flavored and baking helps to tighten the skin and make it more aromatic. Traditionally Chinese slow braising does not involve baking. That’s a personal creation.
chris 06 says
La méthode me rappelle un peu la préparation du canard chinois, et des grosses volailles françaises(poulet de Bresse) Je vais essayer,mais il faudra que je trouve des idées pour finir les restes ,car nous ne sommes que 2
Bises Chris 06
Gwen says
Elaine, I’ve finally found some Sichuan pepper! Been looking for a long time and now I am thoroughly in love with it. There was both “green” and “black (or red)” One has a perfume like scent and the other more spicy. \
In all the recipes I’ve seen that call for Sichuan pepper – they never state if it is to be ground or whole. I can see in this recipe no need for grinding as in a marinade but what is generally done in other recipes? Which one do you use? In a marinade would the flavours come through stronger when ground?
I have put both colours into a pepper grinder and get a mix of both. Have no idea if this is how they are used but I’m in love with this stuff! LOL
Julie says
Clarification please – does the chicken soak in liquid overnight in fridge or on stove
Elaine says
Julie,
It depends on your room temperature. In cooler days, just soak them at room temperature. Soaking can make the flavors stranger. Placing in fridge is needed in hot summer days.
Julie Fox says
Help. Your recipe says roast in oven 180 degrees C which is almost equal to 350 degrees F. How does chicken cook through in 15 minutes.? Going to make tomorrow. Help!!
Elaine says
Hi Julie,
The chicken is already cooked in the soy sauce broth. Roasting is just used for improving the taste.
Julie Fox says
Oh thank you for the clarification. I’m looking forward to dinner tonight.
Rod says
Looking forward to trying this, thank you !
Sue says
Do you add water with the marinade ingredients to dry marinate it ?
Elaine says
Dry marinate with only marinade ingredients, no water added.
Adam says
Hey Elaine
This was delicious, thanks.
Just quick one – the leftover poaching liquid tastes pretty good. Would you recommend using it as the basis for a soup or reducing it into a sauce for another dish?