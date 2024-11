46 shares





I love to make a dish no matter how long it takes. However, we will encounter with the case that we are in such a hurry and complex dishes are not allowed.

Those dishes that can be ready in 10 minutes is really good ideas. Most of the fried rice dish belongs to the lovely idea. As a fired rice fan, I have previously made the following fried rice recipes, hoping they can give some inspiration.

Kimchi fried rice

Soy sauce fried rice

No matter how simple the dish is, we want to make it health and eye-appealing in appearance. I match with chicken, carrots and cucumber with leftover rice for a comprehensive nutrition.