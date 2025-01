52 shares





This is a super easy dish but also super yummy and healthy.

We eat broccoli a lot due to its rice nutrition .broccoli is a great veggie to eat and so yummy with garlic.

I do believe that this is a dish you may have made times in your kitchen, and my intention of posting it is just for reminding.

Broccoli should be rinsed in water firstly no matter in stir fry recipe or salad. But I do recommend adding some salt in the water before cooking so that there will be a first layer taste.

Besides adding several drops of oil in the rinsing water can help to keep the broccoli crispy and green in color.