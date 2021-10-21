China Sichuan Food

Chinese Braised Noodles with Green Beans

7 Comments

Chinese style braised noodles with green beans (豆角焖面) is a one of the most popular staple in Northern part of China. This braised noodles taste fabulous after absorbing the sauce of the green beans and pork belly.

Chinese braised noodles with green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Braised noodles “焖面” is a cooking method unique to Northern part of China where noodle is the mains staple food. The cooking method is totally different, the noodle is cooked firstly through steaming and then in sauce. Although it looks similar to chow mein after finished But the big flavors are almost absorbed by the noodles. It is a tradition to use pork belly, which is considered as the best part of pork by many people including me to provide the oil for frying the beans and braising the noodles. I have tried pork belly with fresh vegetables like cucumber and celery. They really match so well.

braised noodles with green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

How to choose noodle: I recommend using fresh egg noodles, or fresh yellow alkaline noodle.

Use non-stick pan for beginners. The noodle might be easy to stick to bottom. So highly recommend using non-stick pan.

Watch carefully in the last stage to avoid over drying the noodles.

Chinese braised noodles with green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Instructions

Prepare the ingredients. Cut the green beans into sections, slice the pork belly. Prepare minced garlic, scallion, ginger and mashed garlic.

braised noodle with pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

Add a very small amount of oil in wok and then place Sichuan peppercorn and star anise. Fry for around half minute and then you well smell the strong aroma of the spices. Remove them out.

braised noodle with pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

Fry pork belly until browned. Then remove all the oil and leave only the pork belly slices in wok.

braised noodles with pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

Add garlic, ginger and scallion to fry until aromatic. Then place beans in.

braised noodle with pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

Add all seasonings and fry for half minute. Place around 2 cups of water in. Cover and simmer for 2 minutes.

braised noodle with pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

Then scoop around 1/2 cup liquid out, then spread the noodles in. Cover to cook 2 minutes and then add the pour the liquid on top. Continue cooking 1 minute.

braised noodle with pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

Add mashed garlic and add around 1 teaspoon of vinegar along with the edges. Mix well.

braised noodle with pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com
Chinese braised noodles with green beans|chinasichuanfood.com
Braised Noodles with Green Beans
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Beijing style Braised noodles with green beans
Course: staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Green Bean, noodles
Servings: 2
Calories: 510 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 servings fresh noodles
  • 100 g pork belly , sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic , sliced
  • 200 g green beans , you can adjust based on personal preference
  • oil , if you are using other part of pork instead of pork belly
  • 1 thumb ginger , minced
  • 2 scallios , cut into pieces
  • 2.5 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 cups water , or slightly more if needed
  • 2 garlic cloves , mashed
  • 1 tsp. vinegar
  • 2 star anise
  • 1/2 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn seeds
Instructions

  1. Prepare the ingredients. Cut the green beans into sections, slice the pork belly. Prepare minced garlic, scallion, ginger and mashed garlic.

  2. Add a very small amount of oil in wok and then place Sichuan peppercorn and star anise. Fry for around half minute and then you well smell the strong aroma of the spices. Remove them out.

  3. Fry pork belly until browned. Then remove all the oil and leave only the pork belly slices in wok.

  4. Add garlic, ginger and scallion to fry until aromatic. Then place beans in.

  5. Add all seasonings, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, salt and sugar, then fry for half minute. Place around 2 cups of water in. Cover and simmer for 2 minutes.

  6. Then scoop around 1/2 cup liquid out, then spread the noodles in. Cover to cook 2 minutes and then add the pour the liquid on top. Continue cooking 1 minute.

  7. Add mashed garlic and add around 1 teaspoon of vinegar along with the edges. Mix well. Serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Braised Noodles with Green Beans
Amount Per Serving
Calories 510 Calories from Fat 306
% Daily Value*
Fat 34g52%
Saturated Fat 13g81%
Polyunsaturated Fat 4g
Monounsaturated Fat 15g
Cholesterol 36mg12%
Sodium 2670mg116%
Potassium 486mg14%
Carbohydrates 39g13%
Fiber 4g17%
Sugar 5g6%
Protein 15g30%
Vitamin A 701IU14%
Vitamin C 15mg18%
Calcium 77mg8%
Iron 4mg22%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
braised noodles with green beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  2. Thank you so very much for this recipe. I made it just now and it taste great. The only thing is that I made some slight changes because I had some bell peppers to use. So I just added them.
    When I am in the mood for delicious chinese food I look at your website for inspiration. Keep up the fantastic work.

    Reply

  3. Thanks for for this recipe. I had some friends come around for lunch today and they all loved it. But I have say that I allso put fresh mushrooms in. Turned out real yummy cheers from New Zealand.

    Reply

