This is a lovely Chinese style braised chicken with rice. It is very popular restaurants style fast food sold in chain stores. It gets a lovely Chinese name “黄焖鸡米饭”. “黄” here indicates a basic Chinese fermented sauce – Soy bean paste (黄豆酱).
Soy bean paste is extremely popular in Northern China, can be used in almost all types of food. Sichuan food lovers may familiar with the flavor and taste of broad bean paste (豆瓣酱) which is a special seasoning in Sichuan cuisine. Soy bean paste (黄豆酱) shares the same position in Northern cuisines especially in “鲁菜”. However if you can’t find it, simple skip this ingredient and increase 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce.
In general, we only need humble and easy to find ingredients but the whole dish is so delicious and additive. The profound aroma of the soy bean paste and dried shiitake mushrooms make the chicken and peppers outstanding. It is usually served with rice. After absorbing the condensed sauce from the dish, plain rice has its own powder too.
Cook’s Note
I recommend using some hot chili peppers to give the dish a freshly spicy flavor. For a completely mild version, replace green chili pepper with bell pepper.
Chinese soy sauce braised chicken with steamed rice
- 2 serving steamed rice
- 200 g chicken chunks
- 1 tbsp. Shaoxing wine , marinating chicken
- 2 tbsp. dark soy sauce , divided
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tsp. salt
- clean water , soaking chicken
- 6-8 dried shiitake mushrooms
- 1/4 bell red pepper
- 1/4 bell yellow pepper
- 3 long chili green peppers
- 1 tbsp. fermented soy bean paste , 黄豆酱 (can be replaced by another tablespoon of light soy sauce)
- 2 star anises
- 1 large onion , cut into sections
- 1 thumb ginger , sliced
-
Soak the chicken pieces in cold water for 15 minutes to remove any odd taste and flavor. Then drain completely.
-
Add 1 tablespoon of Shaoxing wine, 1tablespoon of light soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of dark soy sauce. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes.
-
Heat wok until really hot, add 1 tablespoon of oil to prevent sticky. Place chicken meat in (skin downside) and continue cooking until the oil released. Cook until the chicken is slightly seared. On one hand, this step can enhance the flavor and on the other hand, we need the chicken oil to fry the aromatics. Remove chicken chunks to wok edges.
-
Fry ginger, large onion and star anises until aromatic with the oil at bottom.
-
Add hot water and then cover to simmer 30 minutes. Add dark soy sauce and fermented soy bean paste.
-
Add pepper chunks and cook another 2 to 3 minutes.Serve hot with steamed rice.
