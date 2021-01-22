This is a lovely Chinese style braised chicken with rice. It is very popular restaurants style fast food sold in chain stores. It gets a lovely Chinese name “黄焖鸡米饭”. “黄” here indicates a basic Chinese fermented sauce – Soy bean paste (黄豆酱).

Soy bean paste is extremely popular in Northern China, can be used in almost all types of food. Sichuan food lovers may familiar with the flavor and taste of broad bean paste (豆瓣酱) which is a special seasoning in Sichuan cuisine. Soy bean paste (黄豆酱) shares the same position in Northern cuisines especially in “鲁菜”. However if you can’t find it, simple skip this ingredient and increase 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce.

In general, we only need humble and easy to find ingredients but the whole dish is so delicious and additive. The profound aroma of the soy bean paste and dried shiitake mushrooms make the chicken and peppers outstanding. It is usually served with rice. After absorbing the condensed sauce from the dish, plain rice has its own powder too.

Cook’s Note

I recommend using some hot chili peppers to give the dish a freshly spicy flavor. For a completely mild version, replace green chili pepper with bell pepper.

