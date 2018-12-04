China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Bok Choy and Mushroom Stir Fry

11 Comments

Quick Bok choy stir fry with fresh shiitake mushrooms.
Bok choy, as one of the most popular and healthy dark green leafy vegetables in common Chinese kitchen, has been my favorite ingredient too, specially in winter. In China, the concert of seasonal eating continually obtains higher popularity.  Although bok choy is available around the year due to the modernized agriculture. Winter bok choy is the best. When the temperature drops, bok choy get a crunchier texture and a sweeter flavor.

One of the simplest way of cooking bok choy is to stir fry it with garlic.  In China, we call this cooking style as “清炒” meaning frying without spices.  In Sichuan area, we like to add dried chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn in dark leafy stir fry dishes. The later method is called “炝炒”.  Both methods creates delicious and healthy vegetable stir fries.

bok choy stir fry with mushrooms

After eating too much garlicky bok choy, I always thinking about how to improve the dish. Then shiitake mushroom (in fact, beech mushroom works perfectly too) is selected as the best partner of Bok Choy. Shiitake mushroom contribute a unique aromatic while Bok Choy provides crunchy texture and mild sweet taste.

bok choy with mushrooms|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. In order to make the final dish shinning and beautiful, a very small amount of starch water (水淀粉) is usually used in vegetable stir fries. Instead of adding starch water, I use vegetable oil only. Adding vegetable oil at the very end of the stir-frying process can make the dish ” shinning shinning” too.

Instructions

Remove any bad leaves of Bok Choy.  Then cut into smaller pieces. Then wash the shiitake mushrooms, remove the roots and cut into slices. Heat around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry garlic and mushroom slices for around 1 minutes until garlic turns aromatic and the mushroom become soft.

bok choy with mushrooms|chinasichuanfood.com

Place the bok choy in. Drizzle another 1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil along the wok edge. Fry for around 1 minute until well cooked. Place salt in and add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of oil. Mil well and serve hot.

bok choy with mushrooms|chinasichuanfood.com

bok choy with mushrooms|chinasichuanfood.com

I match it with Sichuan style shredded beef and vegetable ABC Soup. Call it a lunch.

vegetable abc soup|chinasichuanfood.com

5 from 3 votes
bok choy with mushrooms|chinasichuanfood.com
Bok Choy and Mushroom
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 

Super easy bok choy stir fry with shiitake mushrooms 

Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Bok Choy, mushroom
Servings: 2
Calories: 159 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 250 g bok choy , clean and break into smaller pieces
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable oil , divided
  • 4 shitake mushrooms , sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves , finely sliced
  • 1/2 tsp. salt , or taste
Instructions

  1. Remove any bad leaves of Bok Choy.  Then cut into smaller pieces. 

  2. Then wash the shitake mushrooms, remove the roots and cut into slices. 

  3. Heat around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry garlic and mushroom slices for around 1 minutes until garlic turns aromatic and the mushroom become soft. 

  4. Place the bok choy in. Drizzle another 1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil along the wok edge. Fry for around 1 minute until well cooked. 

  5. Place salt in and add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of oil. Mil well and serve hot. 

Recipe Notes

Since oyster sauce and light soy sauce contains salt, adjust the salt in stir fry sauce accordingly.

Recipe firstly published in 2014 and updated in winter of 2018

Nutrition Facts
Bok Choy and Mushroom
Amount Per Serving
Calories 159 Calories from Fat 135
% Daily Value*
Fat 15g23%
Saturated Fat 12g75%
Sodium 562mg24%
Potassium 418mg12%
Carbohydrates 6g2%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 2g4%
Vitamin A 5585IU112%
Vitamin C 57.7mg70%
Calcium 139mg14%
Iron 1.1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

bok choy with mushrooms|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  1. Firstly, I have to mention the cross on the mushrooms – SO CUTE! Gosh, I never thought to do that! Secondly, this sauce is such a classic, thank you for sharing it! I feel like I need to stash this recipe away in my “Asian Essentials” collection.

    Reply

  4. 5 stars
    Hi I have this recipe bookmarked because I love making it and realized the recipe has changed! Is there any way I can get a copy of the old recipe? Thank you!!

    Reply

    • Mel,
      Older recipe will be reposted with another title soon. Sorry about the trouble. I believe the old copy should be braised mushroom. So I decided to re-post it with another recipe.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

