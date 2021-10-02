China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Boiled Shrimp

9 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Simple and healthy Chinese boiled shrimp or Chinese poached shrimp.  Fresh shrimp has a lovely light and sweet taste. When dipping with a lovely ginger and scallion soy sauce dressing, it tastes even better. 

Poaching is a very popular cooking method in Guangdong cuisine, usually used for fresh and nautically sweet  ingredients like chicken, shrimp, broccoli and other vegetables.  This is my daughter’s favorite side dish. 

Chinese boiled shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Shrimps are cooked slightly different in Chinese cuisine. One of the most outstanding feature is that we love to cook shrimp with the shells and heads.  I understand that shells may bring trouble when eating, but we do this with reason. 

  1. if the shrimp is cooked with lots of aromatic and seasoning, like salt and pepper shrimp, the shell presents the best flavors. We usually taste, only taste not eat the shell before peeling. The aroma of the shell and head can improve the flavor of the dish.
  2. Additionally, shell can prevent the meat from over cooking and more friendly to beginners. 

For this recipe, we have to keep the shell, otherwise the meat can be overcooked very easily.

How to devein shrimp with shells and heads

Firstly use a kitchen shear to trim off the legs and the sharp part at the top of the head to avoid hurt. 

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

Use a toothpick to pick the devein part out. Then remove the dark part in the heads by opening the carapace of the head. Then wash carefully under running water. Washing is extremely important for Chinese poached shrimp, as the head parts spoil the flavor.

Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup
Chinese stir-fried shrimp with ketchup

Instructions for boiling 

In a large pot of water, add scallion, ginger, salt and Sichuan peppercorn (my personal favorite but optional). Bring the water to a boiling.

Chinese boiled shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Keep high fire and place the shrimp in. After adding the shrimp, the temperature drops immediately to the poaching range.  Wait for around 1 minute or until the water begins to boil again. 

Chinese boiled shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Transfer out as soon as possible.

Chinese boiled srhimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Serve directly with dipping sauce.

Chinese boiled shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. fresh is the No.1 rule. 
  2. choose smaller and younger shrimps. Avoid to choose shrimp with heave shells. 
  3. follow to words and avoid overcooking.  
Chinese boiled shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Servings: 2
Calories: 165 kcal
Ingredients
  • 300 g fresh shrimp
Dipping Sauce
  • 1.5 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 10 thin ginger shreds
  • 10 thin scallion shreds
  • 1/2 tsp. sesame oil , optional
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1.5 tbsp. clean water
Boiling water
  • 2 scallions
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
  • water
  • 2 chunks of ginger , smashed
Instructions

  1. How to devein shrimp with shells and heads. Firstly use a kitchen shear to trim off the legs and the sharp part at the top of the head to avoid hurt.opening the carapace of the head. Then wash carefully under running water. Washing is extremely important for Chinese poached shrimp, as the head parts spoil the flavor.

  2. In a large pot of water, add scallion, ginger, salt and Sichuan peppercorn (my personal favorite but optional). Bring the water to a boiling.

  3. Keep high fire and place the shrimp in. After adding the shrimp, the temperature drops immediately to the poaching range.  Wait for around 1 minute or until the water begins to boil again.  Transfer out as soon as possible.

  4. Mix all the ingredients for dipping sauce together and make sure the sugar is well dissolved. Serve with dipping sauce.

Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 165 Calories from Fat 18
% Daily Value*
Fat 2g3%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Trans Fat 1g
Polyunsaturated Fat 1g
Monounsaturated Fat 1g
Cholesterol 242mg81%
Sodium 1756mg76%
Potassium 490mg14%
Carbohydrates 6g2%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 3g3%
Protein 32g64%
Vitamin A 133IU3%
Vitamin C 2mg2%
Calcium 119mg12%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Chinese boiled shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. Pre-boiled shrimp is pretty common for sale here in Australia, but I often find them lacking in flavour. Next time I can get my hands in green prawns, I’ll definitely try this recipe and see if boiling them in the flavoured salted water helps retain the prawns’ natural sweetness. Thanks for sharing the recipe!

    Reply

    • Hi Melissa,

      In fact, I found the same problem. So I soaked the shrimp in salted water with seasonings rather than common cold water.

      Hope it works good for you.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。