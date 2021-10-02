Simple and healthy Chinese boiled shrimp or Chinese poached shrimp. Fresh shrimp has a lovely light and sweet taste. When dipping with a lovely ginger and scallion soy sauce dressing, it tastes even better.
Poaching is a very popular cooking method in Guangdong cuisine, usually used for fresh and nautically sweet ingredients like chicken, shrimp, broccoli and other vegetables. This is my daughter’s favorite side dish.
Shrimps are cooked slightly different in Chinese cuisine. One of the most outstanding feature is that we love to cook shrimp with the shells and heads. I understand that shells may bring trouble when eating, but we do this with reason.
- if the shrimp is cooked with lots of aromatic and seasoning, like salt and pepper shrimp, the shell presents the best flavors. We usually taste, only taste not eat the shell before peeling. The aroma of the shell and head can improve the flavor of the dish.
- Additionally, shell can prevent the meat from over cooking and more friendly to beginners.
For this recipe, we have to keep the shell, otherwise the meat can be overcooked very easily.
How to devein shrimp with shells and heads
Firstly use a kitchen shear to trim off the legs and the sharp part at the top of the head to avoid hurt.
Use a toothpick to pick the devein part out. Then remove the dark part in the heads by opening the carapace of the head. Then wash carefully under running water. Washing is extremely important for Chinese poached shrimp, as the head parts spoil the flavor.
Instructions for boiling
In a large pot of water, add scallion, ginger, salt and Sichuan peppercorn (my personal favorite but optional). Bring the water to a boiling.
Keep high fire and place the shrimp in. After adding the shrimp, the temperature drops immediately to the poaching range. Wait for around 1 minute or until the water begins to boil again.
Transfer out as soon as possible.
Serve directly with dipping sauce.
Cook’s Note
- fresh is the No.1 rule.
- choose smaller and younger shrimps. Avoid to choose shrimp with heave shells.
- follow to words and avoid overcooking.
- 300 g fresh shrimp
- 1.5 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 10 thin ginger shreds
- 10 thin scallion shreds
- 1/2 tsp. sesame oil , optional
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1.5 tbsp. clean water
- 2 scallions
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
- water
- 2 chunks of ginger , smashed
-
-
-
-
Mix all the ingredients for dipping sauce together and make sure the sugar is well dissolved. Serve with dipping sauce.
Comments
Lin wen says
Look delicious!
Melissa Loh says
Pre-boiled shrimp is pretty common for sale here in Australia, but I often find them lacking in flavour. Next time I can get my hands in green prawns, I’ll definitely try this recipe and see if boiling them in the flavoured salted water helps retain the prawns’ natural sweetness. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Elaine Luo says
Hi Melissa,
In fact, I found the same problem. So I soaked the shrimp in salted water with seasonings rather than common cold water.
Hope it works good for you.
Rui says
Why do you need to soak the shrimp in cold salted water with seasoning? Why can’s you eat right after boiling / cooking?
Elaine says
Soaking make the shrimp absorb flavors better. But you can eat it right away.
Kelly Kellogg says
incomplete recipe
Elaine says
Sorry I missed one step. Already added!
PJ says
Instructions seems incomplete. Review and update it. In the meantime I will do my Cajun poach shrimp.
Elaine says
Sorry I missed one step. Already added! Thanks for reminding!