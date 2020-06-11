Full of flavor black sesame buns with an aromatic and well balanced filling. This is a cloud like steamed buns with aromatic black sesame filling. If you love buns and don’t love meat buns so much, try this sweet version with black sesame and peanuts.

Yeas ago when I start to make my own steamed buns at home, I feel like there is only one way of making good tasting buns. Then possibly 4 years later, I am quite skilled at making all types of steamed buns and then figure out there are so many possibilities and also the traps. I want to explain all of my experiences based on the series of steamed buns to help you improve your homemade buns, either with perfect texture and taste or well balanced consuming time and flavors. See the texture in the picture below, the bubbles are fine and evenly arranged even with one time proofing.

How to knead a prefect dough by hand

The overall principle for smooth buns is to finish the kneading before the yeast starts to work. So you need to watch out the temperature of the ingredient especially the water in different season and be quick when kneading.

Firstly, control the amount of flour. In order to finish the kneading in a required time before the fermentation, we need to practice how to knead the dough forcefully and evenly. But large dough requires more kneading. I usually knead around 200g flour (equals to 1+1/3 cup) for beginners. For those who get stronger hands (I admire you really), knead around 2 cups (300g) one time.

Secondly, be quick during the process, when the temperature of the hand passes to the dough, the fermentation speeds up. So we need to finish the kneading as soon as possible. After the dough is almost smooth, knead the dough as a longer log with both hands alternately. I can finish 300g kneading within 8 minutes and 200g dough in 6 minutes with this method. Very quick and the dough can be extremely smooth and fine. You can check the cross section after dividing, no holes or bubbles, only fine texture.

Third control the room temperature. If the room temperature is too high, it might be quite hard to finish the kneading before the yeast starts to work. So you can turn on the air conditioner and lower the room temperature.

Watch the temperature of the water. In hot summer day, use cold water so you can finish the kneading before the yeast starts working. In cold winter days, use warm water (less than 40 degree C).

How to make the perfect smooth buns

To achieve smooth surface and avoid bumpy, after kneading and dividing, we need several further steps to make sure the buns get smooth surface.

Re-knead each portion for 1 to 2 minutes depending on your skill until the surface of the portion becomes smooth and shinning. Press down and then roll out slightly to a larger wrapper, then turn the wrapper over (so the smooth surface on the outside) and roll like dumpling wrappers to get a thick bottom.

How to make the filling

I don’t make a running filling like Tangyuan because buns are quite large and running filling can be everywhere when eating. If you want it to be running, add more oil and water.

Make sure there is enough liquid in the filling to avoid drying. But I don’t pursue a running filling because I don’t want the filling running everywhere.

Don’t frozen the filling. The hard and cold filling will slow down the fermentation of the wrapper .

The . Don’t wrap too much filling one time. Thin wrapper influences the fermentation and shape. The amount I given can make around 10 buns.

How to assemble the buns

Use a scoop to transfer the filling to keep the hand clean and consequently the wrapper won’t be colored .

. Use your tiger’s mouth to shape the bun to get a perfect round shape. Then seal the bottom completely.

Then roll the assembled dough with hands to perfect the shape.

The well kneaded dough creates a very lovely sponge texture while fine air bubbles. In the sugar buns recipe, I skipped the process of kneading the wrappers after kneading, the buns are extremely fluffy and less chewier.

Place the assembled buns in a lined steamer, covered and set aside for proofing.There are several tips for judging whether the buns are well fermented. But don’t over proof the buns otherwise it collapses after steaming.

Use your eye, the buns should be almost 1.5 time in size. Grow greatly and the pinched pleats will be weakened. Smell, the well fermented dough has a natural wheat aroma. Touch, if you slightly press the dough, it can return very quickly. You can feel it is fluffy.

Set up the steamer (both cold water and hot water can work ) and steam for 12 minutes after the water boils. Turn off the fire and rest for several minutes. I have shown how to check the buns before steaming. See, how sweet and lovely it is. The buns can be frozen after cooled down in air-tight bag. Lovely Right?

