I always think duck is slightly more difficult to cook comparing with chicken because of the odd original taste. But this beer duck completely solved this problem. Although beer is not originated from China but it is enjoying a high popularity now.

The best partner of beer duck is moyu, a konjac jelly made from konjac starch. Konjac is widely grown in man Asian countries. Konjac is consumed in Sichuan cuisine and people call the konjac jelly “konjac tofu”. You may find the moyu in Chinese or Japanese supermarket; otherwise, you can use taro or potato instead.

Picture of Chinese moyu

It might be difficult to image how delicious this dish is just by reading the descriptions. This dish has been popular in Sichuan area for years. The cooking method is a traditional Sichuan style braised dish with doubanjiang, garlic, ginger, scallion, dried peppers and fresh peppers.

You will need

Around 1500g (3.3 lb)whole duck, cut into small pieces

1L beer

around 1000g pack moyu

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 whole garlic, peeled and keep as whole pieces

1 thumb ginger, sliced

1 scallion white, cut into inch-long pieces

3-4 dried chili peppers

2 tablespoons doubanjiang

3 fresh chili peppers (2 red+1 green)

salt to taste

coriander for decoration

Cut the moyu into small cubes (2cm thick), blanch in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Transfer out and drain. This can reduce the pungent flavor and purify the taste.

Heat a large pot of water to boil and then cook duck chunks for 2-3 minutes, transfer out and drain completely.

Over medium fire, heat cooking oil and then fry the duck chunks for 6-8 minutes until the fat becomes to release and the skin becomes slightly brown. In the process, you need to keep stirring. Add ginger slices in the middle.

Move the duck chunks to the edges and thus form a small hole in the center, add doubanjiang, dried chili peppers and scallion, fry for 1 minute and then mix everything well.

Pour beer along the edges and then cover the lid to simmer for 20-30 minutes (depending on how soft you want the duck to be) and then add moyu chunks to cook for another 10 minutes.

By now, uncover the lid and continue cooking for 5-10 minutes until there is only around 1 cup of sauce left.

Add salt to taste if necessary and then add fresh chili peppers. Give a big stir-fry to mix everything well. Serve with coriander decorated.