Bean thread noodles, also named as mung bean noodles, cellophane noodles or bean vermicelli is a popular non-flour noodle in Chinese cuisine. It is healthy, easy to prepare and always taste great in stir-fry dishes, soups, stews and salad.

Bean thread noodles (中(zhōng)文(wén)：绿(lǜ)豆(dòu)粉(fěn)丝(sī)) belongs to glass noodle group. There are also sweet potato thread noodles (红(hóng)薯(shǔ)粉(fěn)), konjak thread noodles(魔(mó)芋(yù)粉(fěn)), pea thread noodles (豌(wān)豆(dòu)粉(fěn)丝(sī)) and etc. Among them, mung bean thread noodle is the most famous and popular one. We Chinese call it thread baby noodles (丝宝宝). What a cute name, right?

Last time, when I introduced ants climbing a tree—a bean thread noodle stir fried with minced beef, I get a request concerning about making an easy salad with bean threads noodles. Compared with ants climbing a tree, today’s salad is much easier and lighter, with low calories and a mild taste.

There is a large ground of side ingredients that can be used to match with bean thread salad for example, fresh peppers, corianders, carrots, cucumber and some nuts if you prefer. But my favorite combination is spinach and carrots. In the following picture, there is one small brunch of mung bean noodle. That’ s how they are packaged. Usually in a large bag, 5 small brunches are included.

Soak the bean thread noodles, cut spinach into long sections, shred carrots and make the salad dressing sauce in a small bowl.

Then blanching the noodles, spinach and carrots with boiling water. Soak in cold water to cool down. Combine with dressing sauce and serve directly.