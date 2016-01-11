Bean thread noodles, also named as mung bean noodles, cellophane noodles or bean vermicelli is a popular non-flour noodle in Chinese cuisine. It is healthy, easy to prepare and always taste great in stir-fry dishes, soups, stews and salad.
Bean thread noodles (中(zhōng)文(wén)：绿(lǜ)豆(dòu)粉(fěn)丝(sī)) belongs to glass noodle group. There are also sweet potato thread noodles (红(hóng)薯(shǔ)粉(fěn)), konjak thread noodles(魔(mó)芋(yù)粉(fěn)), pea thread noodles (豌(wān)豆(dòu)粉(fěn)丝(sī)) and etc. Among them, mung bean thread noodle is the most famous and popular one. We Chinese call it thread baby noodles (丝宝宝). What a cute name, right?
Last time, when I introduced ants climbing a tree—a bean thread noodle stir fried with minced beef, I get a request concerning about making an easy salad with bean threads noodles. Compared with ants climbing a tree, today’s salad is much easier and lighter, with low calories and a mild taste.
There is a large ground of side ingredients that can be used to match with bean thread salad for example, fresh peppers, corianders, carrots, cucumber and some nuts if you prefer. But my favorite combination is spinach and carrots. In the following picture, there is one small brunch of mung bean noodle. That’ s how they are packaged. Usually in a large bag, 5 small brunches are included.
Soak the bean thread noodles, cut spinach into long sections, shred carrots and make the salad dressing sauce in a small bowl.
Then blanching the noodles, spinach and carrots with boiling water. Soak in cold water to cool down. Combine with dressing sauce and serve directly.
- 1 small bunch bean thread noodles , around 50g
- 1/4 cup shredded carrots
- around 100g spinach , hard roots removed and cut into long pieces
- small pinch of salt
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon black vinegar , 1/2 tablespoon more for a sourer taste
- 2 garlic cloves , smashed or minced
- 1/2 tablespoon hot water
- 1/4 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce
Pre-soak the bean thread noodles with clean water for 10-15 minutes until soft. And then cook in boiling water for around 30 seconds (If you want it to be softer, cook for another 30 seconds). They become soft quickly after soaking.
Clean spinach and remove the hard roots. Add a small pinch of salt and several drops of oil in boiling water, and then blanch the spinach and shred carrots for 20-30 seconds. Transfer out and soak in cool water. Squeeze the extra water out.
In a small bowl, smash the garlic cloves and then add 1/2 tablespoon of hot water. Soak the garlic for half minute and then mix all the other seasonings. Set aside.
Place bean thread noodles, spinach, carrots and dressing sauce in a large bowl. Combine well and then serve cold.
Comments
Susanne says
That looks deliciious and it’s noted for a meal when the temperature is more pleasant again. Most of all I like the image of your carrot. That’s exactly how a fine and fresh carrot is supposed to look like.
Elaine says
I get the fresh ingredient from market everyday, hoping that I can provide my family with the freshest and healthiest food each meal. We make cold salad in cold winter too, usually with hot soups or stews. They match great.
Erik says
I’m a little confused as to the spinach, are you adding the stems once you remove them? Or just the leaves? It looks as if there are spinach stems in the dish pictured.
Elaine says
Hi Erik,
I add both the stem and leaves without the hard roots.
Tiana. says
Looks lovely. Do you happen to know if bean thread noodles maintain a good texture once refrigerated? I’ve had mixed results with rice noodles and am hoping to find a better next-day alternative. Cheers <3
Elaine says
You can fridge cold bean thread noodle salad for the next day. But if it is used in stir-frying, soups or stews, it is better to enjoy immediately after cooked.
Brenda polek says
Can u send recipè
Elaine says
You can directly print the recipe out from the website.
Tanya Docherty says
Love this recipe. So easy to make. So tasty to eat. Love Love Love
Elaine says
Thanks Tanya! Happy cooking!
Amanda says
I loved this! I used rice vinegar instead of black, and it still turned out great. This was only 4 points on Weight Watchers!
Elaine says
Ops, I am a weight watcher too.
Robin says
I have a HUGE package of rice noodles linguine style – what do you think of using these instead of bean thread?
Elaine says
Yes, rice noodles can be cooked this way.