Bean Sprouts Soup with Meatballs

A very popular tomato meatball soup in my family passed by older generations–tomato bean sprouts and meatball soup.

bean sprouts soup | chinasichuanfood.com

People in Sichuan loves to use tomato and bean sprouts as the basic ingredients for a vegetable stock. We add wonton, beef slices, pork slices and meatballs. Tomato gives a mild sweet and sour taste while bean sprouts bring enough freshness. When combined with the fat released by meatballs, this soup should be one of the best soups in Chinese cuisine even with very basic ingredients. Besides tomatoes, dried seaweed (紫菜) is also a great option especially for wonton soups. I matched this meatball soup with scallion pancakes.

Ingredients

Pork mixture

  • 250g minced pork (at least 30% fat)
  • 2 green onions
  • 1 thumb ginger
  • 1/2 cup of hot water
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. cornstarch (optional)

Soup Base

  • 2 tablespoons of cooking oil
  • 1 tomato, cut half of the tomato into small diced and the other half into wedges
  • 150g bean sprouts, remove the roots
  • 1 thumb ginger, smashed
  • salt to taste (recommend 2 tsp.)

Firstly, soak ginger and green onion with around 1/2 cup of hot water. Wait for 20 minutes until it cooled down.We do not include chopped ginger and green onion in the meatballs as they may influence the texture.

Cut your pork into large strips and place in a blender. Mix for 1 minutes. Add salt, pepper, soy sauce and egg. Then drain 1/3 of the scallion and ginger water in. Mix for another 1 to 2 minutes.  Then repeat the process and add the remaining 1/3 water. Make sure all of the water is completely absorbed.

Place 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and the last 1/3 ginger and scallion water.

how to make meatballs|chinasichuanfood.com

Blend until the meat turns pink and fluffy.

bean sprouts soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Prepare the soup base

Fry the 1/2 of the tomato until soft. And add enough water and 1/3 of the bean sprouts.

bean sprouts soup|chinasichuanfood.com

bean sprouts soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Scoop the meatballs and place in the soup base.

bean sprouts soup|chinasichuanfood.com

bean sprouts soup|chinasichuanfood.com

When the meatballs float on the surface, continue cook for another  2 minutes. Add salt to taste and serve hot. The meatballs come out very juicy and tender with a slightly touch of sour and sweet taste. I highly commend trying at least once in cold winter days.bean sprouts soup | chinasichuanfood.com

 

Print
Bean Sprouts with Meatballs
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
35 mins
 
A super easy homestyle tomato meatball soup, extremely popular in China especially Szechuan area.
Course: Soup
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Minced Meat, tomato
Servings: 4
Calories: 283 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
pork mixture
  • 250 g pork , at least 30% fat
  • 2 green onions
  • 1 thumb ginger
  • 1/2 cup of hot water
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. cornstarch optional
Soup Base
  • 2 tbsp. of cooking oil
  • 1 tomato , cut half of the tomato into small diced and the other half into wedges
  • 150g bean sprouts , remove the roots
  • 1 thumb ginger
  • Salt to taste , (around 2 tsp)
  • 3 L water
Instructions
  1. Firstly, soak ginger and green onion with around 1/2 cup of hot water. Wait for 20 minutes until it cooled down.

  2. Cut your pork into large strips and place in a blender. Mix for 1 minutes. Add salt, pepper, soy sauce and egg. Then drain 1/3 of the scallion and ginger water in. Mix for another 1 to 2 minutes. Then repeat the process and add the remaining 1/3 water. Make sure all of the water is completely absorbed.

  3. Place 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and the last 1/3 ginger and scallion water.Blend until the meat turns pink and fluffy.

Soup Base

  1. Fry the 1/2 of the tomato until soft. And add enough water and 1/3 of the bean sprouts. Add smashed ginger and simmer for at least 25 minutes after boils.

  2. Place the remaining bean sprouts in and scoop the meatballs too. When the meatballs float on the surface, continue cook for another 2 minutes. Add salt to taste and serve hot. The meatballs come out very juicy and tender with a slightly touch of sour and sweet taste. I highly commend trying at least once in cold winter days.

  3. Add salt to taste and serve hot.
Nutrition Facts
Bean Sprouts with Meatballs
Amount Per Serving
Calories 283 Calories from Fat 198
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 22g 34%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 100mg 33%
Sodium 752mg 31%
Potassium 296mg 8%
Total Carbohydrates 6g 2%
Sugars 1g
Protein 13g 26%
Vitamin A 6.3%
Vitamin C 9.3%
Calcium 2%
Iron 6.6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

bean sprouts soup | chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  2. Hi, I made this before with ground pork (I didn’t use the food processor, but rather bought it from pre-ground from the butcher shop.) and the meatballs were not as supple as your photos. I hand mixed it, rather than the faster vortex from the machine. I’m guessing that’s the reason for hard meat balls??

    I want to try it again and this time, I’ll use the food processor instead.
    Can I start with the pre-ground pork instead of buying pork butt and trimming it myself?

    Thanks, Eileen.

