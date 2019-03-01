Easy three ingredients avocado smoothie is easy to make, natural and nourishing.

Live is so satisfying now because we have so many yummy foods around. The reason and background of my little food blog is the Chinese stores outside China, providing high quality Chinese ingredients. On the other side, we can buy all kinds of good products from the world too. Avocado is one of the out coming star. It is popular among the younger generation and almost available in every super market.

In China, we have a lovely name for avocado- 牛油果(butter fruit) in order to describe the animal fat texture and taste. When I was selecting my avocado for the first time, possibly around 2 years ago, I was nicely suggested by an old man who was quite aware of my hesitation. He complained that the avocado taste quite weird and it was a waste of money (coast 6 RMB each one in China). He suggested that I should give up this ingredient and save my money for other yummy food. Since avocado is such a great ingredient, I really do not want to give it up. My first step is to taste it directly. My husband turns back at it firstly with the same opinion as the old man in the market. Then it is refused by my little daughter again. I believe the best way of making avocado acceptable is to mix it with other ingredients and soften the butter taste and texture. Then smoothie jump up and seems to be the best option.

Banana is always a good partner for smoothie since it not only changes the texture, but also providing a widely accepted fundamental flavor.

Cook’s Note

Never eat unripe avocado!! It will be a disaster. A ready to eat ripe avocado has a dark color other than the green unripe ones. And it touches slightly softened. Ripe banana is the best partner of avocado. It provides a very solid foundation which can soften the taste of avocado. So this smoothie is also a very good way to consume ripe bananas. If you want to make a iced smoothie for hot summer, frozen the ripe banana previously. If you want to taste very little avocado taste in the finely smoothie, two banana with another extra 1/2 cup of milk is a better combination.